Justin and Hailey Bieber Threaten to Sue Plastic Surgeon Over TikTok Videos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are intimidating to taking lawsuit versus a Beverly Hills cosmetic surgeon over insurance claims he made regarding the cover girl onTikTok

In a discontinue and desist letter acquired by E! News, lawyers for Justin and Hailey implicateDr Daniel Barrett of utilizing her “name, image and likeness” to “commercially advertise your plastic surgery practice and to spread false, uncorroborated claims that Mrs. Bieber has undergone plastic surgery.” He is likewise charged of making use of “copyrighted protected lyrics” from Bieber’s track “Sorry” in his video clip.

As seen in the TikTok video,Dr Barrett reveals 2 images of Hailey taken years apart and claims, “Pay special attention to the nose. What do you think? Well, I’ll tell you what I think. I think it’s physically impossible without getting a little bit of help from someone like myself to go from this picture to that picture.”

In enhancement to nose job, he recommends Hailey has actually gone through a skin tightening up treatment, jawline contouring, genioplasty and obtained filler in her cheeks and lips.

NEVER MISS A TRENDING TALE – SIGN UP FOR E! NEWSLETTER

Celebs Who’ve Admitted to Getting Plastic Surgery

The Biebers’ lawful group state in the discontinue and desist letter, “These flagrant and conscious infringements of our Clients’ rights constitute a number of violations including, without limitation: misappropriation of name, likeness, image and persona for commercial purposes, misrepresentation, defamation, slander, false light, violation of rights of publicity, copyright infringement, trademark and service mark infringement, unfair competition, dilution, and interference with our Clients’ contractual obligations to third parties.”

They cautionDr Barrett that he is subject to “statutory damages for each willful infringement” and need that he provides a public declaration withdrawing his insurance claims regarding Hailey and eliminate all messages having unapproved recommendation or products belonging to the A-list pair.

Dr Barrett, nevertheless, is waiting his comments and maintaining the TikTok video clip online– in the meantime at the very least.

He informs E! News in a declaration, “The purpose of my TikTok account is to increase the transparency of plastic surgery and to educate people about plastic surgery. The purpose of the video was not to disparage Hailey Bieber in any way, the purpose of my video was to share my opinion about the procedures that I believed she may have had done based on photos alone. This is at the request of many of my viewers who follow me for this type of information and for my opinion.”



ESC: Hailey Baldwin, Dolce & & Gabbana More

Just recently, Hailey, 23, spoke out against an Instagram account that uploaded images recording her physical advancement with the years.

“Stop using pics that are edited by makeup artists!” she created online. “This photo on the right is NOT what I look like… I’ve never touched my face so If you’re gonna sit around and compare me at 13, and then me at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn’t edited so crazy.”

E! News has actually connected to Hailey and Justin’s camp for remark.