Justin and Hailey Bieber Go Swimming In A Creek in Utah

Justin and Hailey Bieber are practicing some serious social distancing … getting away from all of it for a camping trip in the center of nowhere.

Justin and Hailey spent their Saturday in scenic Utah, camping in a park and finding a creek for some swimming, rock climbing and cuddles.

After jogging in yoga attire, Hailey slipped right into a skimpy, green bikini and tested the clear creek waters … and then Justin hopped right in along with his wife, exploring the creek bed together.

It’s pretty cool … Justin and Hailey had to do some serious trekking to get down seriously to the creek, climbing up and down huge rocks and cliffs. Nothing great comes easy.

The super-cute couple even found a flat rock perfect for installing and catching some rays and snuggles.