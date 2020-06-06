Justin and Hailey Bieber Go Camping in Utah, Bring Souped-Up RV

Justin and Hailey Bieber are doing camping right — and by that, we mean hardly camping at all … ’cause they got a recreational vehicle that takes the “rough” out of roughin’ it.

The couple’s roaming the Wild West in Utah and trying to pitch a tent as you’d are expectant of a huge pop star to accomplish it … in a monster of a machine. Check out their sweet RV, complete with built-in canopy and some lawn chairs as well.

Just imagine how tricked out it looks on the inside 👀

Anyway, Mr. and Mrs. Biebs exited their cushy traveling digs at one point to just take some pics in the truly amazing outdoors, with Hailey doing the modeling (naturally) and JB playing IG hubby.

It’s interesting too … Justin appears to have himself a classic school camera, and not really a fancy DSLR one either. Almost seems like a disposable … which you do not see a lot of anymore. Neat!

We’re told the region has horse riding, in case they wanna saddle up. Then again, that RV seems pretty cushy.