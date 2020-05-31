JusticeForUwa trends in Nigeria after student murdered in church

Image copyright

There is outrage in Nigeria following the homicide of a 22-year-old student, Uwavera Omozuwa in a church.

The hashtag #JusticeForUwa is trending in Nigeria, together with her household interesting for assist to trace down her killers.

Uwavera had been finding out in a “quiet” church close to her residence in Benin City when she was killed, her sister, Judith, advised BBC Pidgin.

The student, who had needed to turn into a nurse, died in hospital on Saturday, three days after the assault.

Judith Omozuwa stated her sister had additionally been raped.

Her household stated they obtained a name from a lady on the Redeemed Christian Church of God on Wednesday night.

Uwavera was taken to hospital after a safety guard discovered her, her skirt torn and her shirt coated in blood, Judith Omozuwa stated.

‘Failure to curb gender-based violence’

However, a police spokesperson in southern Edo State, whose capital is Benin City, advised BBC Pidgin that they have been treating the incident as a homicide, not a rape, case.

The student died following a struggle on the church, the spokesperson added, with out giving extra particulars.

Uwavera had solely simply been admitted to the University of Benin to review microbiology when she was killed.

She usually went to take a seat and “read” on the church close to her home because it was quiet, her sister added.

Unconfirmed reviews in native media stated a gaggle of males had entered the church, raping Uwavera and hitting her with a fireplace extinguisher.

On Tuesday, many Nigerians have been angered after a policeman allegedly shot lifeless a 16-year-old woman, Tina Ezekwe, in the business capital, Lagos.

The officer was arrested, police stated.

On Twitter, many Nigerians expressed concern concerning the authorities’s failure to deal with gender-based violence, and questioned whether or not dad and mom have been mentioning boys correctly.