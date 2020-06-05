Justice Secretary seeks to block decision to release rapist serving life sentence

The Justice Secretary is looking for to block the decision to release a rapist serving a life sentence from jail, after the sufferer’s household solely discovered of the plans via a journalist.

Wendell Baker, 63, was jailed in 2013 for attacking 66-year-old Hazel Backwell and locking her in a cabinet at her dwelling in Stratford, east London.

The Parole Board introduced final month that he was “suitable for release” after serving the eight-and-a-half 12 months minimal time period of his sentence.

However, Mrs Backwell’s family members weren’t formally knowledgeable in regards to the decision and solely discovered via a newspaper reporter. Her daughter-in-law mentioned it was a “total and utter shock”.

The Ministry of Justice has admitted this could not have occurred, and has directed the Parole Board to rethink whether or not Baker ought to be launched given the seriousness of his crime.

A spokesperson mentioned: “This was a despicable crime and we apologise that Hazel Backwell’s household discovered in regards to the Parole Board’s decision on this approach. We know this was distressing and it shouldn’t have occurred.

“The Lord Chancellor has requested that the Parole Board reconsider its decision which he felt was not in line with the evidence put before the Board.”

Deficiencies within the parole system have been laid naked following the case of the taxi driver rapist John Worboys, who was convicted of 19 offences in opposition to 12 girls in 2009. He was cleared for release after serving 10 years, however this decision was then overturned by the High Court following an outcry.

A 12 months later, a assessment was introduced into the best way the system operates. It resulted in victims being allowed to apply to the Ministry of Justice to attraction in opposition to the release of prisoners, moderately than having to undergo the courts to problem a decision.

However, the Code of Practice for Victims of Crime at the moment requires those that need to be contacted about parole selections to choose into the Victim Contact Scheme.

The Ministry of Justice spokesperson added: “We are updating the Victims Code to be certain that victims are robotically referred to the National Probation Service by the police and to scale back the possibilities of this taking place in future.”