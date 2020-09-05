Justice League’s Ray Fisher Pushes Back At Warner Bros. Over Joss Whedon’s ‘Gross, Abusive’ Behavior

Ray Fisher is speaking up versus Warner Bros. after he made claims about the “abusive” behavior he supposedly came across while dealing with Joss Whedon on the set of Justice League.

As you might remember, Fisher tweeted out some severe claims versus the movie’s writer/fill-in director on July 1:

“Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and team of Justice League was gross, violent, less than professional, and entirely undesirable. He was allowed, in lots of methods, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>>Entertainment”

ICYMI, Johns acted as the President and Chief Creative Officer of DC Entertainment while the movie was being made, and Berg was a manufacturer. And now,Warner Bros is speaking up, declaring that the Cyborg star did not comply with an examination following his problems.

On Friday,Warner Bros reacted with a prolonged declaration, acquired by Entertainment Weekly: