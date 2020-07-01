Justice League Star Accuses Director Joss Whedon Of ‘Abusive’ Behavior On Set – And It Isn’t The First Time!

Wow, the Justice League actors’ support of #ReleaseTheSnyderCut suddenly makes far more sense. It might not be that they’re big fans the depressing, Wagnerian undertake DC superheroes — they just hated Joss Whedon??

As you could recall from the time, Warner Bros replaced director Zack Snyder on the film because of family tragedy — roughly the story goes — with Whedon, who had already made two successful Avengers films for rival Marvel Studios. The Buffy The Vampire Slayer creator was apparently tasked with changing the tone of the whole film, after the majority had been already shot, in to something a bit more fun. The result was a messy hodgepodge of styles that left critics and audiences cold — and was a huge disappointment at the box office.

Warner Bros has tried to help keep a lid on precisely what went down on the film set — all we all know for certain is CG mustache removal was involved.

But it turns out there might be more to cover up than budget-breaking reshoots.

On Monday Ray Fisher, who made a name for himself playing Muhammed Ali on stage in the acclaimed Fetch Clay, Make Man before scoring the role of Cyborg in the DCEU films, posted a video from himself at San Diego Comic-Con in 2017 effusively praising Whedon:

“Joss is a great guy and Zack picked a good person to come in and finish up for him.”

The caption was the real doozy, though, as he wrote:

“I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement.”

DAMN!

I’d like to set aside a second to forcefully retract just of this statement: pic.twitter.com/1ECwwu6TG1 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) June 29, 2020

Thankfully we didn’t have to wait too long to discover what that he meant by that. On Wednesday that he made himself clear with the tweet:

“Joss Wheadon’s [sic] on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.”

Whoa. Fisher added:

“He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment”

Boo-ya! He’s simply not giving an eff anymore!

While we still do not know what the 32-year-old is alleging Whedon did, we can’t imagine details will always be hidden for long.

For what it’s worth, just a few weeks back — shortly after it absolutely was announced Snyder’s vision would finally be viewed on HBO Max — Ray tweeted:

“I don’t praise Chris Terrio and @ZackSnyder for simply putting me in Justice League. I praise them for EMPOWERING me (a black man with no film credits to his name) with a seat at the creative table and input on the framing of the Stones before there was even a script! #BORGLIFE”

The story of Cyborg, AKA Victor Stone, is amongst the aspects of the initial vision of the film which Whedon supposedly cut right out to bring down the film’s runtime. But we guess we’ll get confirmation on that next year if the infamous Snyder Cut actually sees the light of day.

Innerestingly this is simply not the first time Joss Whedon has been accused of unprofessional behavior.

His ex-wife Kai Cole infamously called him out in an essay for using his position to have multiple affairs with younger women. She also referred to as him a fake feminist. It’s really worth a read HERE.

Whedon even offers had a mostly unspoken feud with Charisma Carpenter, who played Cordelia Chase on both Buffy and its own spinoff Angel.

After rumors she was fired for “hiding her pregnancy” from production, she set the record straight — telling Complex last year she made it clear to production she was pregnant (after having previously suffered a miscarriage) and subsequently faced “production hours and demands that weren’t as considerate of the pregnancy as they could’ve been.” The pregnancy was briefly written into the show — and her character fell right into a coma and later died offscreen.

It’s been whispered for years she was fired in retaliation for becoming pregnant — something which, when proved, could definitely be described as “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.” Don’t you believe??

What do YOU think Whedon did to Ray Fisher and other Justice League??

