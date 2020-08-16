Justice For Cannon Hinnant GoFundMe Page Raises Over Half A Million Dollars

Though the mainstream media has actually nearly totally neglected the murder of 5 year-old Cannon Hinnant, countless individuals all over the world have actually been left sad by this terrible disaster. They have actually revealed this by contributing to a GoFundMe project that has actually raised over half a million dollars at the time of this writing.

A GoFundMe page that was established by Gwen Hinnant, Cannon’s grandma, has actually raised over $664,000.

“On Sunday, August 9th, this precious angel was playing outside with his siblings when he was murdered,” the description of the “Justice for Cannon” page states. “He was merely doing what he would do any other day and that’s playing with his sisters, riding his bike, doing what kids do and all of the innocence that comes with being a child.”

“This family has faced unimaginable pain because of this senseless act of violence,” Gwen composed. “We are asking for your donations to assist with anything that may be needed for expenses related to his services. We offer our sincerest appreciation in this extremely difficult time.”

“There are no words or no amount of money that’s going to bring him back,” stated Lee Parker, Cannon’s stepfather. “He just loved everything. Everybody.”

Cannon was supposedly shot dead last Sunday by his next-door neighbor, Darrius Sessoms, after …