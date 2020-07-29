Justice Department spokeswoman laments heated Barr hearing as ‘lost opportunity’ for Americans

“I think we all would like to ‘reclaim this day,'” she stated previously in the interview, describing Democrats on the panel “reclaiming their time” throughout the hearing, obviously to avoid Barr from completely addressing concerns.

During one exchange,Rep Madeleine Dean, D-Pa, cut Barr off by stating, “I did not ask you a question, sir.”

“I’d ask you to please refrain from interrupting me,” she continued, later on advising the attorney general of the United States for his “lack of respect.”

During another exchange,Rep Jamie Raskin, D-Md, contacted chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., to provide him a couple of additional minutes to talk and blamed Barr for “speaking over [his] time.”

Kupec stated Barr had actually prepared for this hearing for “weeks” however was not able to offer substantive or considerable testament since he was not able to react to declarations or concerns.

“The only conclusion that I can draw, at least from that — and perhaps maybe they realize –there is no there, there,” she stated. “There are no buried bodies, there aren’t any scandals like the ones that the media has been drumming out for some time.”