Justice Department says former Green Beret allegedly provided secrets to Russia

Peter Rafael Dzibinski Debbins was apprehended for allegedly launching information to Russian intelligence operatives about the chemical and Special Forces system he belonged of previously and while serving in the United StatesArmy

Prosecutors with the Eastern District of Virginia state Debbins met Russian operatives on several events from 1996 to 2011 and was even appointed a code word, “Ikar Lesnikov,” by Russian intel representatives. Debbins is likewise implicated of signing a declaration allegedly verifying that he desired to serveRussia

The FBI declares that “Mr. Debbins knowingly provided information to self-proclaimed members of Russia’s Intelligence Service, the GRU,” stated James A. Dawson, acting assistant director in charge of the FBI Washington field workplace.

“As a member of the US Armed Forces, the American people and his fellow service men and women should have been able to trust Debbins with secrets and information,” stated Alan E. Kohler, FBI assistant director of the counterintelligence department, in a declaration. “Debbins allegedly fell very short of that and exploited his role in the military and his fellow service members to benefit one of our top adversaries for years.”