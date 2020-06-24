Justice Department discussing an antitrust case against Google

U.S. Justice Department officials and some state attorneys general are set to meet on Friday to go over next steps in a potential anti-trust case against Google.

According to the Wall Street Journal, federal and state officials will meet virtually to go over the likely case and also to assess perhaps the states need to bring their very own lawsuit against the internet giant or join one filed by the Department of Justice.

They will even discuss the scope of any legal complaint.

The authorities and almost all state solicitors general have opened investigations into allegations that Google has broken antitrust laws.

Google might face an anti-trust case from the Justice Department and state solicitors general

The Justice Department and lots of state regulators have been gearing up to file antitrust lawsuits, alleging Google has abused its dominance of on line search and advertising to stifle competition and boost its profits.

The federal probe focuses on search bias, advertising and management of Google´s Android os.

Senator Josh Hawley, who wrote a letter to the Justice Department in March calling for a probe into Google’s dominance browsing, said Tuesday that ‘evidence of anticompetitive conduct browsing technology is striking’.

‘I’m optimistic DOJ is going to do its research and follow the facts,’ he added.

Other lawmakers have called for the investigation to be widened to include Google’s alleged point of view bias.

‘Both the American free market and the openness of our democracy are presently at risk,’ Sen. Marsha Blackburn said in a letter to Attorney General Bill Barr on Monday.

‘As the Department decides which actions to pursue, I urge mounting a complete investigation that examines their control over vast sectors of the Internet economy, from web marketing to on line search.’

Barr appeared open to the theory in a Fox News interview over the week-end.

‘They [tech companies] are merely presenting one viewpoint and so they can push the public in a particular direction very quickly,’ he said.

‘One way this is addressed is through the antitrust laws and challenging companies that engage in monopolistic practices.’

The Justice Department might file its case since this summer while Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton may take action in the fall, together with his peers in other states, according to the Journal.

AG Barr has previously said he hoped to decide whether to pursue an antitrust case against Google by the summer.

Texas along with other states announced they were looking at Google’s business practices in September 2019.

It just isn’t known exactly how many states will undoubtedly be involved in Friday’s talks or if they are all in agreement about how to proceed.

Google acknowledged it has ongoing discussions with the Justice Department and Paxton without elaborating on the character of the talks.

‘We continue steadily to engage with the ongoing investigations led by Attorney General Barr and Texas Attorney General Paxton,’ a Google spokeswoman told the Journal.

‘Our focus is firmly on creating free products that help Americans every day and lower prices for small businesses.’

This isn’t the first time Google has been thrust beneath the microscope of antitrust in the U.S.

The Federal Trade Commission closed an extensive investigation into Google’s alleged abuses in 2013 without taking any action because it concluded the Mountain View, California, company was not hurting consumers

Since then, Google has exploded even more powerful under the umbrella of the organization parent, Alphabet, that it spawned in five years back.

When the FTC closed its case, Google was generating annual revenue of $50billion.

Last year, Alphabet raked in $162billion in revenue.

Most of the money arises from a digital ad market that Google dominates along with social network rival Facebook – still another potential target of antitrust regulators.

Google may be the bigger of the two on line ad giants, thanks mostly to search engines that has become synonymous with looking things up.

The company also owns the key web browser in Chrome, the world’s largest mobile os in Android, the top video site in YouTube and the most popular digital mapping system.

Google consistently maintains that its services face ample competition from rivals, and have unleashed innovations that help people manage their lives.

Most of the services are offered free of charge in exchange for personal information that helps Google sell its ads.

Antitrust regulators in Europe have experimented with crack down on Google by imposing multi-billion dollar fines and ordering changes to its practices.

But their critics say those penalties haven’t been severe enough and contend more extreme measures will undoubtedly be required to for Google to alter its ways.

Those might add a government try to force Google to spin off its various services into split businesses, an effort the business would be more likely to fiercely oppose.