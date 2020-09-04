‘Just when you think you’re out…’ Francis Ford Coppola announces re-edit of Godfather – Armenian News

Acclaimed movie director Francis Ford Coppola prepares to recut the extensively panned 3rd part of the Godfather trilogy and launch it under a brand-new name in theaters this year.

A brand-new variation of The Godfather: Part III – Coppola’s belated follow- as much as 2 of Hollywood’s biggest ever movies – will be launched in theaters this December, Paramount stated Thursday, the Daily Mai l reports.

The concluding film about the Corleone criminal activity household’s fluctuate was fairly badly gotten, and the brand-new cut will attain Coppola and film writer Mario Puzo’s “original vision for the finale,” a declaration from the studio stated.

For this variation of the ending, I produced a clean slate and ending, and reorganized some scenes, shots, and music hints,’ stated Coppola in a declaration to AFP.