“Just two guys going for the win”

As Sunday night’s Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway wound to a close, Elliott had emerged as the leader but Truex was gaining ground quickly.

On Lap 353 of 367, Truex went low and tried to go around Elliott for the race lead entering Turn 1 but Elliott got into the right-rear of Truex’s No. 19 Toyota.

Both cars ended up making hard contact with the wall. Truex briefly took over the race lead but handed it over to Kevin Harvick two laps later when he was forced to pit for a flat tire.

Elliott was able to remain on the track the but damage to his No. 9 Chevrolet was extensive and knocked him out of contention for the win.

Elliott limped home in 20th and Truex 22nd.

Needless to say, each driver had a slightly different take on the incident.

“He (Truex) had a run on me there off of (Turn) 4 and he just kind of cleared himself into (Turn) 1. He was close, but he wasn’t all the way clear, obviously,” Elliott said. “I hate it, obviously we had a fast NAPA Camaro – fast enough to contend.

“We needed a little pace there to extend our lead instead of playing defense, but regardless I thought we were in a good spot. I ran the bottom in (Turns) 3 and 4 to see if there was anything left down there, that’s what kind of gave him the run and then he just slid up in to my…