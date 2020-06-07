‘Just the beginning’: voices from the Black Lives Matter protest in London – video | US news

Thousands of protesters gathered outside the US embassy in London on Sunday showing solidarity with demonstrators in America, where protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis continued into a 2nd weekend. Crowds in the UK capital shouted slogans in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, calling to use it to end racism and prejudice. ‘There’s a lot more to be achieved,’ said one protester, ‘we still need to educate ourselves further’

