‘Just stop talking’: Trump criticised by Democratic mayors of cities with large George Floyd protests

The Democratic mayors of main American cities are lighting into Donald Trump for his controversial tweets and statements surrounding the nationwide protests of the police killing of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis final week.

“He’s making it worse,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms mentioned on CBS‘ “Face the Nation” on Sunday.

“This is not about using military force. This is about where we are in America. We are beyond a tipping point in this country, and his rhetoric only inflames that, and he should sometimes just stop talking,” Ms Bottoms mentioned, responding to a tweet by the president over the weekend urging “Liberal Governors and Mayors” to get “MUCH tougher” or the feds would start utilizing “the unlimited power of our Military.”





Mr Floyd, 46, died on 25 May after a Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for a number of minutes despite the fact that Mr Floyd didn’t have a weapon and complained he could not breathe.

Mr Chauvin has been arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree homicide.

The ensuing protests in opposition to police brutality during the last a number of days in Minneapolis and different main US cities reminiscent of Atlanta, Brooklyn, Washington DC, and Chicago have led to heated confrontations between demonstrators and legislation enforcement, some of which have damaged out into small pockets of violence. There have been a number of cases of looting, vandalism, and arson of total buildings over the weekend.

Thousands of Americans in cities all throughout the nation have been hit with pepper spray, tear fuel, or police batons over the weekend. Local journalists have been fired upon with rubber bullets, and a CNN reporter and his manufacturing crew have been arrested in Minneapolis on Friday for capturing stay movie in an element of the town that the Minnesota state patrol was making an attempt to dam off to the general public. Some protesters gathered outdoors CNN headquarters in Atlanta, with some breaking its glass home windows and tagging profanities with spray paint.

Mr Trump’s preliminary response to the protests antagonised individuals who have turned them violent. The president fired off a series of tweets with racially coded language that additionally threatened to unleash federally-sanctioned violence on protesters. Twitter has flagged the tweets as violating the app’s guidelines as a result of they’re “glorifying violence.”

“These THUGS are dishonouring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen,” Mr Trump tweeted. The president mentioned he had spoken with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and supplied navy help ought to the state want it.

“Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!” the president capped his tweet.

Ms Bottoms, who issued an impassioned plea on Friday for folks to not stop looting and vandalising buildings and shops in Atlanta, is hardly the one Democratic mayor to take purpose at Mr Trump over his current statements on the protests arising over the demise final week of George Floyd, 46.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, whom Mr Trump singled out for criticism in a collection of tweets on Saturday, has lamented the president’s response to the protests.

“I think that the president has a responsibility to help calm the nation, and he can start by not sending divisive tweets that are meant to hearken to the segregationist past of our country,” Ms Bowser mentioned on NBC‘s “Meet the Press.”

Ms Bowser typically shies away from immediately criticising the president, who has sizeable enter into the district’s finances as the manager of the federal authorities.

But Mr Trump tweeted on Saturday that Ms Bowser “is always looking for money & help” and “wouldn’t let the D.C. Police get involved” to maintain protesters in test at demonstrations on the White House.

That apparently pushed the DC mayor over the sting, compelling her to reply with fiery tweets of her personal.

“I call upon our city and our nation to exercise great restraint even while this President continues to try to divide us,” Ms Bowser tweeted.

“While he hides behind his fence afraid/alone, I stand w/ people peacefully exercising their First Amendment Right after the murder of #GeorgeFloyd & hundreds of years of institutional racism,” she wrote, including that Mr Trump is “just a scared man.”

In Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot had selection phrases for the president, telling reporters that his purpose is to “polarise and destabilise native authorities and to inflame racists’ urges. And we will absolutlely not let him prevail.

Ms Lightfoot, like Ms Bottoms and Ms Bowser, is a black lady who leads a serious metropolitan space with quite a few traditionally black neighbourhoods and establishments.

“I will code what I really want to say to Donald Trump… It’s two words. It begins with ‘f,’ and it ends with ‘you,'” Ms Lightfoot mentioned.