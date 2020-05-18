Just Sam: American Idol crowns first ever ‘at home’ winner

Image copyright

ABC Image caption



Just Sam – aka Samantha Diaz – had her grandmother on a video name through the announcement





American Idol’s 18th winner, Just Sam, celebrated alone on Sunday after participating within the finale beneath lockdown in Los Angeles.

Samantha Diaz, 21, from Harlem, New York, was informed she’d gained the general public vote by host Ryan Seacrest, who was broadcasting from his storage.

She heard the information whereas clutching an iPad that was linked to a name together with her grandmother, who introduced her up.

“Can I thank America now?” requested the singer. “My dreams have come true.”

American Idol has soldiered on by means of the coronavirus pandemic, with the flashy neon units and pyrotechnics changed by gardens, garages and bedrooms.

Just Sam relocated from New York to LA for the reside phases of the singing contest. When the present began filming remotely as a result of pandemic, she confronted a troublesome selection – both return to Harlem or stay alone in quarantine in LA.

In the top, she selected the latter for her grandmother’s security.

“I get to stay in California so that my grandmother could be OK and so I don’t risk getting her sick,” she mentioned on the present. “I don’t have much, just my two suitcases that I had packed about two months ago.”

From the subway to stardom

Over the weeks, Just Sam captured viewers’ hearts together with her emotional again story, vivacious persona and soul-stirring vocals.

Formerly a subway singer in New York, she broke down in tears whereas auditioning for the present in Washington DC final yr, earlier than beautiful the judges with a stirring efficiency of Andra Day’s Rise Up.

The singer had a troublesome upbringing. With her mom in jail, she hung out in foster care earlier than being adopted on the age of six by her Liberian grandmother, Elizabeth.

“She made sure we were fed, she made sure we had a roof over our head, she made sure we had clothes on our backs,” she informed American Idol.

She took on her stage identify at highschool after being bullied over her look.

“In high school, they didn’t know which category to put me in,” she mentioned in a single episode. “I wasn’t a girl, not a boy, but both. And I’m like, ‘Just Sam – it sounds perfect. I think I’m going to use that as my stage name forever.'”

Image copyright

ABC Image caption



The singer will launch her first single on Monday





In the ultimate, she confronted stiff competitors from Arthur Gunn, a Nepalese-American singer whose gritty rock vocals made him one of many favourites to win.

But Sam’s highly effective rendition of Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You), by the first ever Idol winner Kelly Clarkson, and an emotional reprise of Day’s Rise Up earned her the general public vote.

Rise Up shall be launched as her first single on Monday.

“My grandmother has been saying that she doesn’t believe that people like us can have their dreams come true,” she mentioned through the present. “This is proof to her!”

The contestants and judges (Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie) had been every despatched a makeshift rig consisting of three iPhones, a tripod and a hoop gentle to movie their segments.

The manufacturing crew, additionally in their very own properties, suggested on digital camera angles and backdrops, and the ensuing footage was edited remotely.

For the finale, contestants had been additionally supplied with a confetti cannon, with every of the ultimate 5 pre-recording one track and performing the opposite reside.

Image copyright

ABC Image caption



Judge Lionel Richie shot his reactions at house on an iPhone 11.





“We put the show together earlier in the week because there are so many factors to it,” Seacrest told People magazine. “It’s technically not possible to do it all live obviously.

“Every occasionally now we have to watch out to not step on one another whereas we’re speaking as a result of there’s that delay that we have all skilled speaking to our households at house on totally different Zooms and issues like that.”

Elsewhere in Sunday’s show, Perry performed her new single Daisies, while Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo delivered a medley of Aretha Franklin hits.

The finale ended with a performance of the 1985 charity anthem We Are The World, led by co-writer Lionel Richie and his fellow judges.

Just Sam also joined the chorus, alongside an all-star group of Idol alumni – including Jordin Sparks, Fantasia, Katharine McPhee, Ruben Studdard and Scotty McCreery – whose faces were virtually projected onto some of America’s most famous landmarks.

Speaking to Billboard, executive producer Trish Kinane, said some of the changes forced upon the team this season would influence next year’s show.

“We’re beginning to consider auditions in a critical method now,” Kinane said. “All our massive, open calls the place you’ve 1000’s of individuals, I assume we’re not going to have the ability to do this.”

Filming contestants at home could become a more regular feature.

“When we have been saying the outcomes to contestants these previous few weeks, they’re at house in a well-known atmosphere with their household and the emotion… has been extraordinary and you do not get that within the massive studio,” she said.

“We’re actually going to be trying on the emotion that these moments have produced, and the way will we seize that once more?

“We’ve been forced into it, but I think it’s revealed something rather stripped-back and back to the origins of what Idol was.”

