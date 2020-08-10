Just one week after it was painted, a Black Lives Matter mural in Indianapolis was defaced

The mural, authorized by the Indianapolis City-County Council in July, is painted with the names and photos of Black Americans eliminated by cops such as Michael Taylor, Dreasjon Reed and BreonnaTaylor Other styles, like the value of ballot and Black pride, were painted too.

But on Sunday early morning, the neighborhood awakened to see that each letter had actually been vandalized with splatters of white and gray paint.

“It’s just awful,” Rebecca Robinson, the artist who painted the “L” in “Black” stated in a Facebook Live video as she revealed the defacedmural “It’s just so disappointing because everybody worked so hard.”

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department informed CNN affiliate WRTV that it is examining the vandalism, however did not offer any more information. The department did not right away react to CNN’s ask for remark.