Iran’s president stated on Saturday the United States suffered an embarrassing defeat with the UN Security Council’s rejection to extend an arms embargo on Tehran, while US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the action a “serious mistake”, reported Reuters.

In a UN Security Council vote on Friday on the US effort to extend the world body’s arms embargo on Iran, Russia and China voted versus, while 11 members stayed away consisting of France, Germany andBritain The United States and the Dominican Republic were the only votes in favour.

“I don’t remember the United States preparing a resolution for months to strike a blow at the Islamic Republic of Iran, and it garners only one vote,” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stated in a telecasted speech, including:

“But the fantastic success was that the United States was beat in this conspiracy with embarrassment.

The UN arms embargo on Iran is because of end under a 2015 nuclear offer in between Iran and world powers, which offered numerous worldwide sanctions versus Iran being raised in exchange for curbs on Iran’s nuclear program. President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the handle 2018.

“It’s a serious mistake, we regret that,” Pompeo stated on Saturday of the …