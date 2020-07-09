If you follow the Supreme Court, you probably realize that “I would have gone further” is really a maxim often associated with Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, considering the fact that he usually has a more extreme view
of the Constitution than his fellow justices. And even though you don’t, no doubt you’ve gotten the essential idea that “CT,” as he is called round the Supreme Court building, is — in Sesame Street-ese — nothing like the others, even the other conservative justices.
Until the court took its arguments virtual, that he almost never asked questions of advocates. Unlike other justices who teach courses
in Austria during the court’s recess, Thomas spends his summers driving around
the country in his RV, often parking overnight
at the nearest Walmart. And he is known to many as the court’s most loyal conservative — so much so that his dissents usually carry a “why stop here?” type of parlance.
“Going further” is really a position that he seems to be taking with respect to his tenure on the court as well. Nominated and confirmed in 1991, Thomas may be the longest-serving
current justice, and already in the Top 20 for longest-tenured justices ever, even though two the others are dramatically older than he’s.
It’s nothing like having Clarence Thomas on the court for yet another year is something for progressives to celebrate, 30 years or no. In that year, important law could be made and lasting precedent set (although, once we saw in last week’s abortion decision
, Thomas, on the whole, doesn’t view precedent as not quite as essential as what he considers
a “correct” result).
But if Thomas does not follow the recent tradition of justices retiring during or perhaps after the the other day of the Supreme Court term, that he will probably be on the court until the November election. With polls showing Biden ahead by 10 points, it’s likely that the Thomas vacancy would be filled by a liberal justice, a paradigmatic exemplory case of karma coming home to roost.
But somehow even if Thomas retired this week, Trump could not appoint his replacement, right? In 2016, when Justice Antonin Scalia died and President Obama nominated Merrick Garland, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and friends blocked the nomination, citing the “rule”
that no Supreme Court appointments should occur in a Presidential election year.
Yeah, no. Not that it really was a “rule” in the first place, but McConnell weaseled his way out of that one
last year, “explaining” that the “rule” had something regarding the Senate and the President and the parties they represented. Republicans would consider replacing Thomas, even later this season, to be fair game. It’s hard to imagine they haven’t approached Thomas, asking him to take into account it. Indeed, just the other day, Trump announced that he’ll have a list of potential nominees
ready to go by typically the end of the summer.
Without Thomas, what would the Supreme Court look like? With a Biden victory, 1 of 2 things will happen: Its composition of just one chief plus eight correlate justices will remain a similar, but Biden will nominate younger liberals to the courtroom to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer, each past the regarding 80; or even his management could modify course to follow along with the suggestions of a few to persuade Congress to add additional seats
which the President Biden could fill up. While Biden has highly opposed the concept of expanding typically the court, is actually an idea which includes gained popularity
within the Democratic Party.
If the courtroom is still “The Nine,” an old age by Justice Samuel Alito is a solid possibility over the following year or two, since rumor has it
that his / her family is willing to leave Washington, DC. If Biden has got the opportunity to designate an open-handed replacement for the conservative stalwart, Thomas could be
more seriously outgunned, outmanned, outnumbered plus out organized than he could be now. What would actually does? That his / her predictable ballot votes for far-right interpretations from the Constitution will be even further outnumbered by the ones from the modern wing, specifically as Chief Justice John Roberts progressively (albeit unreliably
) edges with his generous peers upon some essential social proper rights issues.
Even in case Thomas went further and additional and further, his / her decision never to retire immediately might well existing an opportunity regarding progressives to change him. First, consider Thomas’s age. Sure, he’s “only” 72 (he celebrated the birthday previous month), along with other justices possess served nicely into their 80s. But there are a real possibility that Thomas would also need to serve directly into his 80s to prevent the President Biden or a Democratic successor coming from replacing your pet with a youthful liberal.
But is actually an unclear proposition best case scenario. As his / her predecessor Thurgood Marshall explained upon his reluctant retirement
at the age regarding 82 under a Republican President, “I’m getting old and coming apart!” One of Thomas’s good friends recently mentioned that Thomas will “die on the court.” Marshall experienced similarly declared that he had
“a lifetime scheduled appointment and … intend[ed] to assist it.” But a few years later on, Marshall had been forced to confess the impracticality of that strategy. He walked down. Thomas was his / her replacement.
And so, we hold out. And we all speculate. And we question: Is this particular the few days that Clarence Thomas makes a decision that he moved far good enough?