Just Eat Takeaway to Buy Grubhub, Forming Food-Delivery Giant

Anglo-Dutch meal delivery firm Just Eat Takeaway.com agreed to acquire US company Grubhub for $7.3 billion (roughly Rs. 55,341 crores) to form the world’s largest on the web food delivery company beyond China, they announced Wednesday. The deal comes as both organizations have experienced strong growth in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic from clients stuck in the home who have boosted digital orders.

The combined company may have a major presence in four key markets — the usa, Britain, Germany, and the Netherlands — and position the enterprise for greater growth in america, they said in a news release.

Grubhub has been effective in navigating the “fragmented” US market — but “the US remains an underpenetrated market” that’s “nowhere near its end-state,” the firms said.

“Just Eat Takeaway.com will prioritise sustainable growth over profits, as this has been a major driver of its strategy and success in Europe,” the news release said.

Grubhub had held talks previously with ride-hailing giant Uber, but the discussions fell apart over price after Uber proposed $6 billion, a banking source told AFP recently.

Under the Just Eat Takeaway.com deal, which should be approved by shareholders of both organizations, investors in Grubhub will receive 0.6710 of Just Eat Takeaway shares for each Grubhub share.

That values Grubhub at $75.15 (roughly Rs. 5,690) a share, weighed against a closing price Wednesday of $59.05 (roughly Rs. 4,470).

Shares of Grubhub surged 5.9 per cent to $62.50 (roughly Rs. 4,730) in after-hours trading Wednesday.

Just Eat Takeaway, which had confirmed earlier in the day its fascination with the deal, suffered a 12.6 per cent drop in shares to EUR 85.88 (roughly Rs. 7,380) in Wednesday’s session in Amsterdam.

Both organizations have prospered in the wake of the COVID-19 upheaval, with Just Eat Takeaway seeing orders bounce by 41 percent in April and May com[pared with the year-ago period.

At Grubhub, the increase during this time period has been 28 per cent.