Just Dance 2019 – Nintendo Switch Standard Edition

Dance to your own beat with Just Dance 2019, the ultimate dance game featuring 40 hot tracks from chart-topping hits to family favorites, including “Havana” by Camila Cabello, “Bang Bang Bang” by BIGBANG, “No Tears Left To Cry” by Ariana Grande, and many more!

Your Just Dance experience is now personalized as the game learns your dancing habits and suggests content;ESRB Age Rating: ESRB Rating:E (Everyone); Genre: Music and Dance

Experience eight exclusive choreographies created with the help of kids’ development experts to encourage healthy movement

Featuring seasonal and special event content for an even more dynamic experience on a new curated homepage