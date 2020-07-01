Just 12 per cent of Americans are proud of country and a majority say Trump is a poor president

A new Pew Research Poll released on Wednesday has bad news for Donald Trump – a majority of Americans are dissatisfied with how the country is being run and think that that he is a ‘poor’ or ‘terrible’ president.

The poll was conducted June 16-22 as coronavirus cases spiked in a number of states that began the reopening process and the economy is still dealing with the hit it took during the pandemic. Additionally, racial tensions stick to the rise amid demonstrations against about police violence and support for the Black Live Matters movement.

The Pew poll found that the amount of Americans satisfied with the way the country is going has dropped 19 points, from 31 per cent in April to a mere 12 per cent in June. And 87 per cent are dissatisfied, the 4,708 adults, including 3,577 registered voters, said in the survey. Also only 46 per cent feel hopeful about American while 53 per cent do not.

The Pew poll was one of three polls out Wednesday – and among a spat of recent polls – that show Americans are deeply unhappy with the state of the nation.

A new Pew Research Poll released on Wednesday has bad news for Donald Trump – a majority of Americans are dissatisfied with the way the country is being run and believe he is a ‘poor’ or ‘terrible’ president

The Pew poll also follows the others in its findings that, if the election were held today, Joe Biden would win, with 54 per cent supporting the presumptive Democratic nominee to the 44 per cent saying they’ll vote for President Trump.

Biden leads by 9.5 points in the RealClearPolitics polling average on the November contest.

Trump, who brags about his high approval rating among Republican Party members, will not get high marks for his job performance in the White House in the Pew poll.

In it, 42 per cent call him a ‘terrible’ president with 11 per cent describing him as ‘poor.’ Only 37 per cent call him a good or great commander in chief.

Fewer voters – 28 per cent – say Biden would be a good or great president. But only 28 per cent say he would be terrible while 15 per cent think he would do a poor job.

While President Trump have not commented on recent polls, he has called past polls he does not like ‘fake’ polls.

And, in early June, when a Wall Street Journal poll showed him losing to Biden by 8 points, Trump called the numbers ‘very unfair’ and blamed the impeachment process.

‘If I wasn’t constantly harassed for three years by fake and illegal investigations, Russia, Russia, Russia, and the Impeachment Hoax, I’d be up by 25 points on Sleepy Joe and the Do Nothing Democrats. Very unfair, however it is what it is!!!,’ that he tweeted on June 7.

There is great news for the president on the list of economic numbers in the Pew poll: 51 per cent express confidence in Trump’s power to handle the economy while only 48 per cent say exactly the same of Biden.

Again, polling trends stay on track here. While Trump garners high ratings for his economic prowess, he is hurt by his handling of the coronavirus and race relations.

The Pew poll found that 35 per cent of voters said they believed President Trump could effectively handle race relations while 48 per cent said Biden could.

Americans on COVID Only 37% confident America are certain to get coronavirus pandemic under control 59% say the public has been doing a bad job of dealing with the disease 28% said public did good job 41% are concerned about a member of the family contracting the disease 36% say somebody in their household was let go due to pandemic 31% say their state has not gone far enough in giving an answer to COVID-19 16% say their state moved too far Source: Monmouth University Poll

Only 41 per cent said they certainly were confident in the president’s ability to handle the public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which includes infected 2.69 million Americans and killed a lot more than 129,000.

But 52 per cent of those polled expressed confidence in Biden’s ability to handle the coronavirus.

The pandemic is the top topic on voters’ minds, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll found, and will be the biggest element in who they vote for in November.

The poll found that 81 per cent of Americans said they are ‘very’ or ‘somewhat’ worried about the pandemic, including 7 out of ten Republicans.

And when asked the ‘most important factor’ in determining their vote, 27 per cent cited the candidate’s plan to help the nation get over the coronavirus while 21 per cent said it had been the contender’s economic plan.

Additionally, a new poll from Monmouth University out Wednesday discovered that 64 per cent of Americans are worried states are starting the reopening process prematurely compared to the 27 per cent who describe it as happening too slowly.

And the Monmouth poll showed Americans are needs to judge one another’s behavior during the pandemic.

The survey found just 28 per cent said the general public has done a good job dealing with the outbreak while 59 per cent described a bad job.

And confidence that the pandemic is under control has dropped by 25 points since March. That month, 62 per cent of Americans thought the country would be able to limit the COVID-19 outbreak. That number dropped to 37 per cent in June.

The Monmouth poll also found voters gave Trump poor marks for his handling of the condition: 54 per cent said he did a bad job to 40 per cent who praised him. Meanwhile, 65 per cent thought state’s governors have handled the pandemic well.

Voters expressed confidence in Joe Biden’s ability to handle the coronavirus pandemic with 52 per cent of those polled by Pew saying however do a good job; a Reuters/Ipsos poll found a contender’s handling of the disease might be a factor when voters go to the polls in November

And, in still another troubling sign for the president, most of the respondents described the country as moving forward the wrong track.

The Monmouth poll found 74 per cent said American is on the wrong track while only 18 per cent described it on course.

In the past that question has proven an exact predictor of the country’s willingness to provide an incumbent a 2nd term.