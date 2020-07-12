Britons are prepared to emerge from lockdown under a ‘new normal,’ with around 60% prepared to pay more taxes to support the NHS and increase purchase key workers, a survey has found.

Research from BritainThinks, compiled partly by lockdown diaries published by surveyors, has found 12% of people want life to get back ‘exactly because it was before’ the coronavirus pandemic forced draconian lockdown measures around the world in March.

According to The Observer, the survey shows three new priorities for Brits; better funding for the NHS, saving the economy nationwide, rather than emphasizing London and improving pay and treatment for important workers.

BritainThinks’ survey found 60% of people were willing to pay more to support the NHS and wanted greater appreciation of key workers. A Clap for the NHS occured on July 5, including at Wishaw General Hospital, last Sunday

The survey found 60% of people could be willing to may more in their taxes to support the NHS – around 54% of Conservative voters surveyed supported the measures.

BritainThinks founding partner Deborah Mattinson told The Observer: ‘I hate it when people talk about the “new normal” – it just makes me want to scream. But actually, people don’t want the “old normal”. They really, really don’t.

‘They want to support and value essential workers and social services more. They want to see more funding for the NHS.

‘There’s a huge valuing of those services and austerity is totally off the agenda.’

One diarist for the survey complained of a lack of funding for essential services, warning the NHS may possibly not be able to cope if your second wave were to hit.

New social distancing measures have changed the faces of pubs and shops, but those surveyed say they cannot want to go back to the ‘old normal’

Another writer, a 65-year-old woman, said: ‘I want us to develop a more conscious and considerate world.

‘Social care and the NHS are clearly underfunded, as is education, and thus many people reside in poverty.’

Around 72% of those polled said they followed lockdown rules more closely than the person with average skills, while 17% supported a brand new wave of austerity measures.

In 2011, BritainThinks carried out the same survey regarding austerity measures and found 60% of the UK public supported tightening government spending.