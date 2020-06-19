Just 110 humans would be needed to set up new Mars colony

At least 110 humans wold bee needed to set up a civilisation on Mars, a scientific study has found.

The study, carried out by Professor Jean-Marc Salotti at the Bordeaux Institut National Polytechnique in France, has discovered that the minimum citizenry would be needed to help make tools and commodities before supplies run out.

The colony would have to are now living in an oxygen-filled dome and start their own agriculture industry should they were to sustain life on the red plant.

Professor Jean-Marc Salotti made the prediction after using a mathematical model to determine ‘the feasibility of survival on another planet’.

Professor Jean-Marc Salotti at the Bordeaux Institut National Polytechnique in France has found that at the least 110 humans would be needed to help take up a civilisation on Mars. (Stock image)

He said: ‘What may be the feasibility of survival on another planet and being self-sustaining?

‘This question is of particular importance for the future of space conquest and perhaps also for the future of humanity generally speaking.

‘I show here that a mathematical model can be used to determine the minimum number of settlers and the way in which of life for survival on yet another planet, using Mars since the example.

‘It is dependant on the comparison between the time requirements to implement all sorts of human activities for long haul survival and the available time of the settlers.

‘An important parameter of the model is named the sharing factor, allowing some reduced total of time requirements per individual if, for example, the activity concerns the construction of an object that may be shared by a few individuals.

‘For survival on Mars, some assumptions are made for the organization of the settlers and engineering issues.

The science expert said the minimum citizenry would be needed to help make tools and commodities before supplies run out

The findings come following the U.S. billionaire Elon Musk unmasked he would spend more money into his SpaceX programme in hope of one day colonising Mars

‘The minimum amount of settlers has been calculated and the effect is 110 individuals.’

The Bordeaux Institut National Polytechnique expert says survival depends on access to natural resources and people’s working time requirements being significantly less than their working time capacity.

He added he also assumed that support from Earth had been take off due to war, too little resources, or the settlers declaring a completely independent Martian republic.

His factors would be the number of settlers, what living conditions are acceptable, the primary engineering selections for agriculture, industry and life support, and how resources would be shared and organised.

The findings come following the US billionaire Elon Musk revealed that he would be pumping money into his SpaceX programme in hope of one day colonising Mars.

He recently sent the first commercial rocket carrying astronauts to the international space station.