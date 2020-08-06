Jussie Smollett’s sister, Jurnee, says brother’s scandal has been ‘f–king painful’

While she has prevented speaking openly about the supposed event, she keeps her brother or sister’s innocence.

JUSSIE SMOLLETT’S ALLEGED ATTACKERS NOW SAY THEY WILL TESTIFY: WE WILL ‘CONTINUE TO TELL THE TRUTH’

“It’s been f–king painful, one of the most painful things my family’s ever experienced,” Jurnee stated. “To love someone as much as we love my brother, and to watch someone who you love that much go through something like this, that is so public, has been devastating.”

She included: “I was already in a very dark space for a number of reasons, and I’ve tried to not let it make me pessimistic. But everyone who knows me knows that I love my brother and I believe my brother.”

Jurnee stated that she and her household are “blessed to have a community of people who know him and know that he wouldn’t do this.”

JUSSIE SMOLLETT’S DOUBLE JEOPARDY CLAIM TOSSED OUT BY JUDGE

Jussie momentarily relocated with Jurnee after she applied for divorce from her separated partner, and she stated sometimes, she takes a look at him in wonder of how “strong” he can be.

These days, while waiting for a conclusion to the …