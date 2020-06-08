Jussie Smollett Invokes Protests in His Legal Battle with Chicago

Exclusive

Jussie Smollett thinks the nationwide protests over George Floyd‘s killing in police custody relate to his case with the City of Chicago … as a result of he claims town’s making an attempt to cowl up for mendacity police.

The former “Empire” star continues to be in a authorized battle with Chicago, which is suing him for $130okay to recuperate the price of investigating what authorities say was a faux “attack” — and Jussie says he needs info the City is refusing at hand over.

According to new authorized docs, obtained by TMZ, Smollett says … “As we see millions across the country rise up to protest and expose police misconduct, the City, by its refusal to produce the requested documents, is choosing to actively resist a citizen’s lawful efforts to reveal dishonesty.”

Jussie’s particularly in search of paperwork in regards to the termination of Chicago PD Superintendent Eddie Johnson, who he says was concerned in his case from the get-go … so his firing is related to Jussie’s protection.

The City of Chicago, alternatively, maintains the case is about Smollett mendacity to cops, not Johnson, and is opposing Jussie’s request.

Jussie maintains his innocence, although, including … “the City and CPD knew Mr. Smollett was innocent, and that the City has relentlessly pursued Mr. Smollett even after the charges against Mr. Smollett were dismissed.”

As we have reported, the preliminary felony costs in opposition to Jussie for allegedly staging a hate crime hoax have been dismissed, however new costs have been handed down in a 6-count indictment in February.



