Jussie Smollett ‘Attacker’ Ola Osundairo Arrested for Speeding



Play video content

Exclusive TMZ.com

One of Jussie Smollett‘s so-called attackers includes a need for speed … at the very least according to cops, who arrested him for flying … significantly more than 30 MPH OVER the limit.

Ola Osundairo got busted in the Chicago suburb of Orland Park, and we got the video of his failed attempt to talk his solution of it with the cops. Hey, everybody tries … can’t knock him for that.

Law enforcement sources inform us the cops got Ola on radar last Sunday doing 81 MPH in a 45 MPH zone. In Illinois, like many states, 25 MPH on the limit could possibly get you a couple of handcuffs and a trip to jail … and that is what happened to Ola.

Ola’s telling a different story though … that he claims that he was driving the posted speed limit, in his girlfriend’s Jeep, and the officer had no grounds to arrest him.

It’s kinda funny … in line with the police report, Ola tried to pull the ol’ “don’t you know who I am?” card, but it backfired when the cop didn’t know who that he was. That alleged interaction is not in the video and Ola’s attorney, Gloria Schmidt, tells us Ola denies it even happened.

In any event, Ola was taken to the Orland Park Police Station and booked for a Class A misdemeanor for speeding 35+ over the posted limit. He bailed out later that night.

Ola’s attorney also says he will file a complaint against the officers because they towed the Jeep instead of releasing it to his girlfriend, whose name is on the Jeep’s insurance card.