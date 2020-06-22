Jussie Smollett ‘Attacker’ Abel Osundairo Wants Items Back From Cops

Exclusive

One of Jussie Smollett‘s alleged attackers wants some personal belongings back from Chicago PD … including some stuff that appears like the exact items used that infamous night.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Abel Osundairo had several personal items seized in February 2019 when cops executed a search warrant at his home … now he wants them came back.

Some of the seized items Abel wants are pretty interesting, because, if you’ve followed the case, this will problem — a black ski man and a red hat. Yep, just a couple of what exactly Abel and his brother, Ola, allegedly bought and used on Jussie.



You’ll recall … surveillance video days before the “attack” showed the Osundairos purchasing the gear. Remember, Jussie said his attackers were wearing ski masks, and cops seized red hats once they raided the brothers’ residence.



Abel, who was released from custody without the charges being filed against him, also wants police to hand over a script from “Empire” recovered from his place. He and Ola was extras on Jussie’s hit show.

Other notable items Abel wants came back include 2 firearms, 2 iPhones and 5 bottles of bleach — relevant, of course, to the so-called attack.

In the brand new docs, Abel’s lawyer, Gloria Schmidt, says her client’s “been patient but has now been deprived of his personal property for over a year and there exists no good cause for any further delay in returning his items to him.”