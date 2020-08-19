Juri Vips to miss out on Motegi race

Vips had actually been among 7 motorists recognized by series organiser JRP as remaining in threat of missing out on the preliminary of the postponed 2020 project on August 29-30 due to rigorous guidelines on foreign tourists going into Japan enforced in the wake of the worldwide health crisis.

Last Thursday marked the due date to start the 14-day quarantine duration that any arrivals enabled into the nation would be anticipated to serve prior to being able to participate in the pre-race Motegi test on August 28.

On Tuesday it was revealed that Drago Corse chauffeur Tatiana Calderon had actually effectively been approved entry into Japan in time.

Vips had actually likewise been preparing to make the journey recently, albeit with no guarantees he would be enabled through the border, however this strategy was aborted at the last minute.

Now his supervisor Marko Asmer has actually verifiedto Motorsport com that his protege will not be able to use up his seat at Team Mugen, which is anticipated to be filled for the Motegi race by the Honda- associated team’s SUPER GT chauffeur Ukyo Sasahara.

Attention will now turn to Vips being prepared to sign up with the Super Formula field for the 2nd round at Okayama in September, with his potential customers of still being able to defend the champion enhanced by the series’ adoption of dropped ratings.

This year, each chauffeur’s finest …