Jurgen Klopp’s post-match interview after Liverpool defeat: ‘I saw a brilliant attitude’ | Football News

Jurgen Klopp insists his team’s attitude wasn’t the reason for Liverpool’s 4-0 defeat to Manchester City

A spiky Jurgen Klopp defended the attitude of his Liverpool players after their 4-0 defeat to Manchester City.

The Premier League champions were brought back right down to earth as City dominated them at the Etihad Stadium.

But inspite of the defeat, Klopp defended his players a while later, quickly downplaying any notion that they could have not been fully focused after celebrating their title win over the weekend.

He said: “I saw a brilliant attitude. I saw fight. We didn’t behave like a person who became champions a week ago – that was all good. We lacked fluidity, that’s for certain. And in certain 50-50 situations they were quicker than us in mind.

“They used their chances and we didn’t. City were 100 per cent deserving, of course, but a 5-3 would have been possible as well. But it’s 4-0 and we have to take that.”

Klopp – obviously frustrated – then reiterated his point when not understanding a question from reporter Geoff Shreeves regarding perhaps the result should really be put into perspective.

He said: “If you want to lead the story in the direction that individuals were not dedicated to that game, then take action. I like my team how they create. I said that and I thought that was clear. I think we proved that time. And City proved they’re an unbelievably good team. Isn’t it nice that another team can be champions even when City is around and plays this type of football?

“City are incredible. I’ve seen their games – they have not played a bad game all season. Even if they lost they still played really good football. But in the long run the situation is much like it is.

“We had moments. You watched the overall game completely calm, why would you ask me if we’d decent chances? It makes no sense this question.

“We had decent chances, so ask me about them. We had chances, we got into situations. We did not use them, that is true. Maybe we wasn’t clear enough but we had moments where we’re able to have score and we didn’t. In football unless you score it’s difficult to say chances as everyone forgets them straight away – even I forget them, but that’s the situation.

“All is OK. It’s not nice, it’s not what we wanted. I wanted to see we had the right attitude and we did, so I’m fine. And the result we have to take.”

Keane: I loved Klopp’s interview!

Sky Sports’ Roy Keane was asked for his a reaction to Klopp’s interview – and he felt the Liverpool boss’ frustration stemmed from his team’s performance as opposed to the questioning, something Keane thought was a good sign for the future.

He said: “The reason Liverpool are champions and exactly why they’ll be competing for the following few years could be because of that interview. I love to observe that.

“He’s fuming. It was nothing at all to do with the questions he had been asked, that he was fuming because his team got beaten. He’s going to defend his team but no top manager likes to get beaten 4-0. The effort was there, their attitude was fine. But it had been human nature they were planning to slack off.

“It’s human nature, you’re going to be slacking off. I was fortunate enough to play in some teams that won the league with a few games to go and you do switch off. You end up in the pub for a week or two and you try and get back into the swing of things.”

‘All within the place at the back’

Klopp’s side had only conceded 21 goals all season entering this clash but allowed City to perform them ragged at the trunk. Joe Gomez was responsible for the initial two goals, conceding a penalty when Raheem Sterling got them better of him before Sterling then cut in the Liverpool defender for the 2nd goal.

Andrew Robertson was also below his usually standards. Gary Neville said on co-commentary that he was “playing tonight as if he has had a week on the lash” after allowing Phil Foden to play a one-two around him for the 3rd goal.

Andy Robertson was at fault for Phil Foden’s goal

Sky Sports‘ Jamie Carragher disagreed with Neville about potentially the celebrations of the title win having an impact but couldn’t defend Liverpool’s over all defensive play.

“It wasn’t a physical thing due to alcohol or anything like that,” he said.

“You can see Klopp was disappointed, he picked his most readily useful team. It wasn’t a case of the leagues won so let’s give everyone a game. He wanted to come here and win.

“There was no problem with effort, a lot of their play was good. Liverpool are all about pressing from the front and winning the ball and they won the ball back seven or eight times tonight but they just weren’t clinical enough in terms of finishing. Liverpool were all over the place defensively but you can accept that when they’ve been so good all season.”