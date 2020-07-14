Jurgen Klopp sends heartwarming message to striker after history-making promotion

The striker came on in the second half of Wycombe Wanderers’ 2-1 victory over Oxford United in the League One play-off final, a result which means Wycombe will be playing in the Championship next season for the first time in the club’s history.

And in the post-match interview, Liverpool fan Akinfenwa asked Klopp “to hit him up on WhatsApp” so that they could “celebrate together.” The German duly obliged.

“Hello big man. Congratulations. I watched the game but I didn’t see the post-match interviews but Hendo (Jordan Henderson) or my players told me to get in contact with you on WhatsApp so here we go,” Klopp said in a video posted by Akinfenwa on social media, which has been viewed over a million times.

“Congratulations! I’m pretty sure your whole life you wanted to be at least a Championship player and now, finally, you are there. Well done. Great, great victory. Even in these strange times I hope you celebrate appropriately.”