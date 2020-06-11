Jurgen Klopp ruined Liverpool’s FA Cup replay by fielding weaker team, say Shrewsbury | Football News





Jurgen Klopp jokes with Shrewsbury first-team coach Dean Whitehead before their original FA Cup fourth-round tie at New Meadow

Jurgen Klopp has been heavily criticised by Shrewsbury chief executive Brian Caldwell for “ruining a special occasion” for his side by fielding a weakened team throughout their FA Cup fourth-round replay in February.

After drawing the initial tie 2-2 at Shrewsbury’s New Meadow, the League One club earned a fantastic trip to Anfield.

The replay clashed with the mid-season Premier League break, which Klopp honoured by sending all his stars on holiday as opposed to play the overall game.

Liverpool named their youngest ever side for the FA Cup replay, beating Shrewsbury 1-0 at Anfield

Liverpool’s U23 boss Neil Critchley took charge and named the youngest side in the club’s history, winning 1-0 following Ro-Shaun Williams’ 75th-minute own goal, moments after the visitors saw David Edwards’ header ruled out by VAR.

Speaking prior to the replay, Klopp argued “we have respect for the players’ welfare and they need this time off”. Owing for their involvement in the Club World Cup and Carabao Cup quarter-finals, Klopp’s side were coming off the trunk of an intensely busy winter that included eight games in 22 days.

Liverpool’s starting line-up had an average age of 19 years and 102 days

Shrewsbury complained to the FA, claiming Liverpool had broken FA Cup rules by not fielding their strongest side, nevertheless the case was dismissed the other day.

In an open letter to Shrewsbury supporters, Caldwell said: “Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ruined what should have been a wonderful moment for our Club by making public statements that he and all of his first-team wouldn’t normally attend the replay at Anfield, effortlessly ruining what should have been not just financially but for the players and fans a great achievement and a very special event.

Curtis Jones and 16-year-old Harvey Elliott (pictured) were the only two players with Premier League experience

“We struggled to believe that his statements had no effect on the replay being televised and we are convinced that LFC broke the FA Cup rules by not ‘fielding their strongest team’ in the reunite fixture which had a knock-on effectation of STFC maybe not getting anywhere near the financial rewards that have been to be anticipated from an FA Cup Fourth Round replay including a potential live TELEVISION fee from the World & European Champions and Premier League Champions (elect).

“In February, we put a complaint in to the FA about the so-called rule breach but unfortuitously and quite unexpectedly we were informed that this was dismissed the other day (four months on).

“This without doubt resulted in a much lesser occasion for our players and fans as well as the financial reward that would have been expected from LFC playing their strongest team and abiding by the FA Cup rules.”