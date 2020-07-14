Jurgen Klopp: Overturning Man City’s European ban not a good day for football | Football News







Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes the decision to overturn Manchester City’s European ban was not a good day for football and has reiterated his support for Financial Fair Play (FFP).

City were cleared to play in the Champions League next season after their two-year ban from European football was lifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday.

Klopp believes the decision could work in Liverpool’s favour next season with City competing on four fronts, but says the ruling could have a negative impact on football as a whole.

“I am happy that City can play in the Champions League but I don’t think it was a good day for football yesterday, to be honest,” said Klopp, at his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Arsenal on Wednesday – live on Sky Sports.

“Just because I think FFP is a good idea. It’s there for protecting teams, protecting the competition.

“That was the idea at the start, that nobody overspends and stuff like this. Clubs have to make sure that money they want to spend is based on the right sources.”

Klopp added: “I really hope that FFP stays because it gives at least kind of borders that you can go to but not over, which is good for football.

“If you start doing it so that nobody cares anymore, the richest people or countries can do what they want to do and that would make the competition really difficult.”

