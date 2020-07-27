Jurgen Klopp named LMA Manager of the Year, Marcelo Bielsa and Emma Hayes also recognised | Football News





Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have actually won 4 prizes in the last 14 months

Jurgen Klopp has actually pipped Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa, Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth and last season’s winner Chris Wilder to the LMA Manager of the Year award after directing Liverpool to their very first league title in 30 years.

Klopp, whose side are now ruling European, World and Premier League champs, scooped the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy for the LMA Manager of the Year, with the statement made by the previous Manchester United manager himself.

The award for Barclays Premier League Manager of the Year will be revealed individually at the start of August.

Bielsa did not leave from the occasion empty-handed as he landed the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Year award after leading Leeds to the title and a go back to the Premier League after a lack of 16 years.

Chelsea’s Emma Hayes was named Barclays FA Women’s Super League Manager of the Year after leading Chelsea to a league and Continental Tyres League Cup double.

Coventry manager Mark Robins and Crewe’s David Artell were named Sky Bet League One and Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Year respectively.

Gemma Davies – whose Aston Villa side dropped simply 2 points as they won the title and promo to the Women’s Super League – won FA Women’s Championship Manager of the Year