Jurgen Klopp: Manchester City will have a point to prove against Liverpool | Football News



















0:34



Jurgen Klopp says Manchester City will want to prove a point when they face Liverpool on Thursday

Jurgen Klopp says Manchester City will want to prove a point when they face Liverpool on Thursday

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Manchester City and Pep Guardiola will have a point to prove when the two teams meet at the Etihad on Thursday, live on Sky Sports.

Klopp’s side claimed the Premier League title on Thursday with seven games still remaining in the season after defending champions City lost at Chelsea.

The Reds could break a number of Premier League records between now and the conclusion of the summer season, including the highest ever points total of 100 – set by City in the 2017-18 campaign.

When asked if Guardiola’s side will be out to make a point at the Etihad, Klopp told Sky Sports News: “Yes, I probably would if it was one other way round!

Man City vs Liverpool Live on

“I think we had a similar situation a couple of years ago whenever we beat City 4-3 and so they were unbeaten until then.

“I don’t think I mentioned for just one second that people could have been first but we wanted to win that desperately, just to make certain even when these were 20 something points ahead we can still give them a proper game.

“I don’t need a proper game to know that City can do that. I know that before but it will be difficult for both teams. It is a good game.”

3:17 Klopp insists his Liverpool side will take a positive approach to next season, and won’t just try to defend to their title Klopp insists his Liverpool side will take a positive approach to next season, and won’t just try to defend to their title

‘Man Utd and Chelsea coming up’

Despite Liverpool and City’s recent domination of the Premier League, Klopp is adamant the two sides will face a greater challenge from Manchester United and Chelsea next season.

United have shown impressive form since the season restarted, with January signing Bruno Fernandes, and Paul Pogba forming an impressive midfield partnership. Chelsea have sealed the signings of winger Hakim Ziyech from Ajax and forward Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, with the duo set to add major quality to Frank Lampard’s squad next season.

Klopp insisted that Thursday’s result wouldn’t matter as a marker for next season as both clubs will be facing challenges from elsewhere.

“Whatever people say, it will not be important for next season because for sure we both have to be ready,” Klopp said.

“We see United coming up. People thought that they had no chance but we see with one or two players how good they are and how good they can be, and for sure they will maybe not be worse next season, and now there’s Chelsea aswell.

“It will not be about City and us. For the last two years pretty much the top of the table was City and us, and City for four or five years before that.”

‘I could not compare myself to Dalglish and Shankly’

Klopp is just the third Liverpool manager after Bob Paisley and Joe Fagan to win both European Cup and league title at Anfield – a feat not attained by club legends Bill Shankly and Kenny Dalglish.

“I’m rather surprised to be honest,” admitted Klopp. “The reasons why Kenny [didn’t win] I understand, but with Bill I don’t know why he couldn’t win it.

“But it is not crucial. I would never compare myself with them. Nobody should do that truly. It was different times, building a club and carrying a club.

0:33 The German welcomes Manchester City’s decision to give his Premier League-winning team a guard of honour The German welcomes Manchester City’s decision to give his Premier League-winning team a guard of honour

“It is a big achievement, I understand that. I understand how we made it happen, pretty much as a result of all of the effort people place in here at Melwood and the passion that individuals showed because of this club.

“It’s never easy, it was not easy this time but it makes it much more valuable, worthy and emotional.”

‘Henderson could write a book’

Jordan Henderson has joined Emlyn Hughes, Phil Thompson and Graeme Souness since the only men to have won both major honours as Liverpool captain and Klopp is delighted the midfielder is finally receiving recognition after a difficult start to his career at Anfield.

“I couldn’t be more happy for him to be honest,” said Klopp.

Klopp is pleased Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has proved his critics wrong

“If we talk about people carrying expectation around with them, Hendo could and really should probably write a book about it and how it deals with that because it was massive when I came in here.

“I felt it pretty early, that it is very hard to do his job. How people saw him as a player… thank God most of us knew what type of player that he really is and together we’re able to make that obvious.

“Now he could be probably in the best place ever, in a good shape obviously. Not only at the moment but this is obviously the big one.

“I cannot wait for him to be sitting in a TELEVISION studio 2 or 3 years after his career has finished, talking about Trent Alexander-Arnold and the other guys and telling them what’s right and wrong!

“That will be good fun for sure.”