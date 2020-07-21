Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool’s Premier League trophy lift the most special moment of our lives | Football News



















1:02



Jurgen Klopp says he’s been urging his Liverpool players to retain their focus and perspective ahead of Wednesday’s visit of Chelsea

Jurgen Klopp says he has been urging his Liverpool players to retain their focus and perspective ahead of Wednesday’s visit of Chelsea

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says lifting the Premier League trophy in The Kop at Anfield will soon be the most special moment of the staff and players’ lives.

Premier League champions Liverpool will soon be handed the trophy after Wednesday’s game with Chelsea at Anfield, having romped to the title with a record seven games to spare, their first top-flight crown in 30 years.

Liverpool vs Chelsea Live on

Sky Sports will show the game on July 22 (Kick-off 8.15pm) and the presentation of the Premier League trophy absolve to air on Sky Pick, with Liverpool’s players and staff given their medals and the Premier League trophy on a special podium built on the Kop.

Sky Sports will show Liverpool’s game against Chelsea on Wednesday night and the presentation of the Premier League trophy free to air on Sky Pick

Klopp insists it is vital his players come in a position to savor the moment, and says winning the title for Liverpool is the most “special thing you can imagine.”

“I told the boys already that we have to prepare two things this week,” he told Sky Sports. “Prepare for the game against Chelsea, which we shall do in training, and we have to be sure that we sense the right thing in the moment when it happens.

“On Wednesday, we shall cherish it. In this moment, we need to stop for a second, view it, be really happy about any of it, enjoy it as well as our fans all over the world, in heart and mind, and make it the most special moments of our life so far.

Liverpool’s players and staff given their medals and the Premier League trophy on a special podium built on the Kop

“Being here champion is the most special thing you can imagine. We all have to make it a special moment inside and keep it forever inside.”

Though Klopp was a title winner with Dortmund in 2011 and 2012, just one member of his squad has won the Premier League – James Milner with Manchester City.

And Klopp is keen to cherish the moment on Wednesday night, despite no fans being in the stadium.

“It is so big and so incredible what the boys did, and how they made it happen, and for different reasons it was very challenging. We have to feel it within an appropriate way, and we will.

Klopp insists it is crucial his players are in a situation to enjoy the moment, and says winning the title for Liverpool is the most “special thing you are able to imagine”

“We are since five matchdays or so ago a champion, which is completely special. We’ve had guard of honours, all the things we’re not used to, then we win a game: great. We lose a game: not so great. I will never underestimate a defeat, but we cannot forget that we won the league in a pretty exceptional manner.”

Liverpool vs Chelsea Fanzone offered to everyone

Sky Sports Fanzone will be distributed around everyone for Liverpool vs Chelsea and the Premier League trophy lift on Wednesday evening, whether you’re a Sky Sports subscriber or perhaps not.

TAP HERE TO GET INTO FANZONE FROM 7PM ON WEDNESDAY

Sky Sports will show Liverpool’s game against Chelsea (Kick-off 8.15pm) and the presentation of the Premier League trophy free to air on Sky Pick, where Liverpool’s players and staff will be given their medals and the Premier League trophy on a special podium built on the Kop, surrounded by fan banners.

Sky Sports Fanzone will be distributed around everyone for Liverpool vs Chelsea and the Premier League trophy lift

And all Liverpool supporters will be able to have their own Premier League title party in the home and the ability to watch with relatives and buddies thanks to Sky Sports Fanzone.

Whether you’re a Sky Sports subscriber or not, every one will be able to work with a new feature on the Sky Sports website in your phone (optimised on iOS for iPhone 8 and above), laptop or PC to watch select matches with friends in a video room and interact while the action unfolds, going for the opportunity to chat about the match and influence the crowd noise they hear on screen. It will run from one hour before the game until an hour after the game.

Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live on Pick, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 8pm; Kick-off 8.15pm