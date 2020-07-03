Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool squad will all get Premier League winners’ medals | Football News





Jurgen Klopp has led Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is willing to make Premier League winners’ medals himself in order for the complete squad to talk about in the achievement.

The reunite of the top-flight title to Anfield is a historic moment, coming 30 years after their last one, and the Reds boss is determined no-one should lose out.

Rules state Liverpool will receive 40 medals from the Premier League with the sole stipulation being that every player who has featured in five matches must receive one.

There are 21 players who are fully guaranteed to be on that list with youngsters Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Neco Williams (all two appearances) next in line.

Who receives all of those other medals are at the club’s discretion but with a substantial backroom staff Klopp wants everyone in order to share the prize, like the likes of fourth-choice goalkeeper Andy Lonergan who has been an unused replacement UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup, EFL Cup matches plus one Premier League game.

“If people don’t understand how important the squad is to win the championship then I can’t help them to be honest,” said the German.

“If you have zero games you should win a medal, if you are area of the squad you need to get a medal.

“If you’re the second goalie and you have less games you should have a medal, as you train five million times over per year and if you do not (all) train at the greatest level you then have no possiblity to win the championship (as a squad).

“These boys will get a medal 100 per cent – I will produce it myself, eh? One hundred per cent they are able to have my medal.

“They deserve a medal and they will get a medal, if not from the Premier League then me.”