Jurgen Klopp: It doesn’t matter where or how Liverpool win Premier League title

Jurgen Klopp does not take care of the finer details over where and how Liverpool can win the Premier League title as the efforts underpinning an extraordinary season will undoubtedly be what defines the triumph for him.

The league leaders host Crystal Palace on Wednesday night and require just five points from eight games to end a three-decade wait to be crowned champions of England.

If victory is secured against Roy Hodgson’s charges and Manchester City fail to defeat Chelsea on Thursday at Stamford Bridge, Liverpool will secure the trophy they’ve craved most importantly without kicking a ball.





Klopp, who won consecutive Bundesliga titles with Borussia Dortmund between 2010 and 2012, is not overly fussed on the setting of these success, however.

It is inconsequential given their failure to get maximum points in all but three of these 30 fixtures thus far in what is a huge benchmark-setting campaign.

It also fades into the back ground when bearing in mind the length of their drought.

“Honestly, if it will happen I don’t care too much where it will be,” Klopp said. “To take a stadium, in a game title with a decisive goal, is not too bad and I had that twice.

“Winning the Champions League final and being in the stadium when that occurs is very good as well. But, again, life is not perfect, so you experience the circumstances and that is what we do.

“I don’t desire to talk about what we do if we win it, I just don’t care. I’ll feel what I feel and speak enough about it then if it happens.

“Until then I just don’t consider it. There is nothing to plan around it, but people don’t bother me with that when there is, because I am maybe not interested.

“I want to win football games and, if something happens, we will react on that. The rest, I don’t care.”

Liverpool have already been victors inside their last 22 league matches at Anfield, the best ever winning run at home in English top-flight history.

The last team to get the higher of them independently turf was Palace in April 2017 and they were also accountable for Klopp’s first loss responsible for the club in November 2015.

On that Sunday evening nearly five years ago, Scott Dann’s late header secured a 2-1 win for the Selhurst Park side and forced a mass exit of home supporters from Anfield.

“Eighty-two minutes—game over,” Klopp assessed at the time. “I turned around and I felt pretty alone at this moment. We have to decide when it is over.”

On Wednesday night, sans any fans, the manager admitted it would feel even more lonely on Merseyside, but explained the development from then to now.

“On that day, I felt literally alone because so many people left the stadium and I thought it was important that night to make a statement that things had to change,” Klopp explained.

“We had to change and supporters could change aswell if they desired to help.

“I’ve never felt alone again since then, honestly, and I will not feel alone when something special will happen, whenever it will happen.”

Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi, Dejan Lovren and Adam Lallana would be the only players still at Liverpool from the matchday squad against Palace from that November, with the latter set to leave as a free of charge agent at the conclusion of the summer season.

Nathaniel Clyne, who had started at straight back, has been doing individual sessions and is out of contract at the conclusion of June.

“We didn’t have a massive masterplan behind it and think: ‘We have to sell him, him and him and bring in him, him and him,’” Klopp said.

“We tried to manage the situation. 2-3 weeks before we lost that game to Palace, I came to Liverpool in the October. It was a cold night against Palace, I remember that, but I don’t know too much about this time anymore.

“The only thing I know is that the team we’d at the time, and the team before that, was the cornerstone for what we have now. They created the mood that individuals could build on, even when the mood was not that good in the moment. We had to make use of the fact that people wanted to change things.

“If people don’t want to change and think everything is okay because a new manager is coming then nobody is bothered. The situation was our starting place and losing to Crystal Palace that night maybe helped more, because I really could make this type of statement following the game.

“It wasn’t planned, it absolutely was just what I felt in this moment, and it helped us ahead together closer, because people discussed the influence of supporters in the stadium that night.

“They had to think about it and thought: ‘Okay, we are not just there for the start and for 80 minutes of the game, the team needs us for 95 or 100 minutes or however long it will go.’

“That was crucial. A lot of things have changed, I couldn’t let you know how many players, nevertheless the team in those days was not so incredibly bad and the team now could be a pretty good one.

“A lot of things we did in the past obviously worked out and may that continue forever! That would be really cool.”