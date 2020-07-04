Jurgen Klopp insists there is no point dwelling on Liverpool’s 4-0 defeat to Manchester City | Football News





Jurgen Klopp is convinced in the merits of putting defeats in to perspective

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not have confidence in prolonging the suffering for his players after a defeat as that he is more concerned with finding ways to bounce right back.

The newly-crowned champions lost only their third Premier League match in two seasons on Thursday as they were thrashed 4-0 by Manchester City at the Etihad.

Despite the scoreline, Klopp saw plenty of positives in the performance and stressed there was no point in berating players who had achieved so much with him already.

“I had so many setbacks so sometimes I needed several night [to get over the result] but not considerably longer,” that he said.

“I can’t change the final result but I can put it to use. But you cannot stop feeling and a defeat feels really average.

“It needs time but sometimes humans give themselves too much to suffer from a thing that didn’t work-out.

“I am very self-critical and I give myself stick for stuff which very often I can’t stand but I was not lots of time self-pitying because as long as I will be healthy I could be influential on my situation and on our situation in this instance.

“My players listen to me and depend a little bit on my mood. If I come in and shout at them constantly, then we could suffer longer.

“If you focus on the facts you can see it is done – ‘the boss is not obviously 100 per cent happy but we are already working on a situation’.”

But regardless of having won it in report time, Klopp wants a lot more from his / her side.

Klopp extra: “We misplaced at City so we possess a lot to improve. The new scenario asks for development. How perform other clubs react to us? We have to be prepared for that will.

“There is lots of space regarding improvement inside my case. Yes, by observing more sports games, I actually became an improved manager by simply investing additional time in it.

“By possessing better text messages, more information for your boys to help them a lot more then that is what we have got to enhance.

“We are at a pretty interesting level but it is still possible to make it better.”