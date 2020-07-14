Jurgen Klopp congratulates Adebayo Akinfenwa after Wycombe’s play-off success | Football News



















0:42



Adebayo Akinfenwa asked Jurgen Klopp to ‘hit him up on Whatsapp’ after Wycombe’s promotion and the Liverpool manager did not disappoint

Adebayo Akinfenwa asked Jurgen Klopp to ‘hit him up on Whatsapp’ after Wycombe’s promotion and the Liverpool manager did not disappoint

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp sent Adebayo Akinfenwa a congratulatory video message, after the forward helped Wycombe secure promotion to the Championship.

In 2016, Liverpool fan Akinfenwa asked managers to “hit me up on Whatsapp and get me a job” after helping AFC Wimbledon secure promotion to League One, having said he believed he was “technically unemployed”.

But after Wycombe beat Oxford 2-1 at Wembley on Monday night, Akinfenwa said: “Let me tell you something, the only person who can hit me up on Whatsapp this time is Klopp, so we can celebrate together.”

2:52 Highlights of the League One play-off final between Oxford United and Wycombe Wanderers from Wembley Highlights of the League One play-off final between Oxford United and Wycombe Wanderers from Wembley

Fresh from leading Liverpool to their first Premier League title, Klopp duly messaged the Wycombe man, while Jordan Henderson and Virgil van Dijk were among the players to get in touch.

In his message, Klopp said; “Congratulations. I watched the game and I didn’t see the post-match interviews but Hendo or my players told me that you want to get in contact with me on Whatsapp.

“Here we go, congratulations!

0:30 Wycombe Wanderers lifted the League One play-off final trophy after beating Oxford United 2-1 at Wembley Wycombe Wanderers lifted the League One play-off final trophy after beating Oxford United 2-1 at Wembley

“I’m pretty sure you were your whole life at least a Championship player, and now finally you are there, well done. Great, great victory.

2:15 Adebayo Akinfenwa couldn’t hide his excitement after Wycombe won promotion to the Championship with a 2-1 victory over Oxford at Wembley Adebayo Akinfenwa couldn’t hide his excitement after Wycombe won promotion to the Championship with a 2-1 victory over Oxford at Wembley

“Even in these strange times I hope you celebrate, appropriately!”

Akinfenwa shared a video of himself watching the message to his Twitter page, and afterwards said: “Klopp, you’re a legend!”