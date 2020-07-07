Jurgen Klopp confirms Adam Lallana unlikely to play for Liverpool again | Football News





Adam Lallana has been with Liverpool for six seasons

Adam Lallana is unlikely to play still another game for Liverpool with manager Jurgen Klopp reluctant to put the soon-to-be out-of-contract midfielder at risk of injury.

The 32-year-old signed a short-term deal to keep him at Anfield until the end of this extended campaign but will depart after that.

While Lallana is available to play should he be needed, Klopp respects the ball player enough to not jeopardise his next move.

“It is clear Adam will leave the club in the summer,” said the Liverpool boss.

“But we now have a difficult situation, but I’ll respect Adam a lot. And everything with Adam is sorted, i want to say it like this.

“He is indeed fit, he could be training, every thing is fine. But yes, the long run is his future, and when we need his help on the pitch we can have it. He can there be.

“He trains 100 per cent but as long as we don’t require it, he will just train. That is the normal thing.

“I think there were lots of discussions about players without contracts, with him there clearly was not even a discussion.

He is one of the most influential players on working out quality I’ve ever had in my own life. He is an incredible professional. Jurgen Klopp on Adam Lallana

“It was clear Adam would extend his contract and that he wants to do that aswell, but he’ll not put any risk on his future or whatever. That is absolutely clear.

“For now, in the event that you ask me about it, I miss already everything about him. He is one of the most influential players on working out quality I’ve ever had in my own life. He is an incredible professional.

“So he could be one of the most essential players of that time period since I am here therefore i wish him only the most effective for the near future.

“From my point of view he is already a legend here, so he can become a legend somewhere else from next season on.”

Klopp: A team filled with Scousers… why don’t you?

Jurgen Klopp is hopeful Liverpool will be able to field “a team full of Scousers” within the next decade after seeing Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones graduate from the academy.

0:41 Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool’s academy features a long set of players ready to follow Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott to the first team Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool’s academy features a long set of players ready to follow Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott to the first team

Jones, 19, committed his long-term future to his boyhood club by way of a signing a fresh deal on Saturday, before scoring his first Premier League goal the following day in a 2-0 make an impression on Aston Villa.

Klopp believes there’s enough local talent to eventually fill a full senior team and says he’ll continue to give opportunities to younger players from all backgrounds.

“Here we will always try to use them as frequently as possible as the dream is to have all boys [in a team],” said Klopp at his pre-match press conference before Wednesday’s trip to Brighton, live on Sky Sports.

“It will not happen in the next five years but maybe 10 years, it would be great to have a team full of Scousers, why not?”

