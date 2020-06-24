





Jurgen Klopp is unbeaten as Liverpool manager in his last 55 Premier League home matches. Ahead of hosting Crystal Palace – the final club to defeat his side at Anfield in April 2017 – that he understandably holds the achievements of his team in the intervening period with great pride.

The 53-year-old German is on the cusp of doing something no Liverpool manager has achieved since club legend Sir Kenny Dalglish in 1989-90, once the club last won a league title.

In the 30 years which have since passed there have been near misses to ending that wait – none way more than last season once they fell just one single point in short supply of Manchester City after an unforgettable title race.

Now, after having a three-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, Klopp is left questioning precisely how he has were able to oversee this type of sustained transformation in the club’s fortunes, with City 20 points behind them in 2010.

“If you watch City’s game [a 5-0 win against Burnley on Monday], the sole question I’ve is, ‘how is it possible that anyone has 20 points more than them?” that he tells Sky Sports News, when asked what have now been the defining moments inside their league campaign.

“How is that possible?! I don’t understand it to be honest. We must have done a lot of things right. There isn’t one game.

Liverpool are on the cusp of the Premier League title – their first top-flight success in 30 years

“The consistency of the boys, the level how exactly we performed in addition season [but] plus last season is incredible.

“That gave us the possibility to have this amount of points. There were so many difficult games, so many difficult moments and the boys found a solution in the right moment. The belief was there until the final whistle.”

The current 20-point gap over Pep Guardiola’s side, that has been as high as 25 points in February, remains the biggest lead in top-flight history before this season, with Klopp later describing, throughout his pre-match press conference, the gap between the two clubs as “unthinkable”.

However, Klopp will soon be determined to make certain his side do not slow up, making use of their current tally of 83 points 17 short of the Premier League record set by City under Guardiola in 2017/18.

“So far it was exceptional,” he adds. “That is done now, eight games to go for us.”

Klopp is not a person to fret with the chance with destiny. The mantra of one game at an occasion has never been more true for the Liverpool boss.

We do not want to sit and wait until City lose a casino game… That isn’t how we are and who we are. Jurgen Klopp

Should his side beat Palace on Wednesday and City overcome Chelsea at Stamford Bridge the next night, Klopp would have the chance to seal the title against last season’s champions when the two clubs meet on July 2.

“I understand on one side that we always talk about when we can win the title but on the other side the only chance, we have to do it is to win football games,” that he says.

“We do not want to sit and wait until City lose a casino game. They do not look like they’ll lose a casino game, honestly, once you saw [them play against Burnley] and Arsenal.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is an instrumental figure in Klopp’s side

“That is not how exactly we are and who we’re. We desire to play football and win football games, that is our target against Crystal Palace – a team which was in good shape ahead of the lockdown and came out in a good shape.

“Four clean sheets in a row is a massive point. We have to be ready for a tough game.”

The Champions League title last season was of particular personal significance for Klopp, who had lost his previous three finals in charge at Anfield, and he has an easy message for the club’s supporters amid questions over how the club will look to carry on to strengthen.

“Whatever we do is for the club and our fans,” he says. “We have to make decisions independent of public opinions.”

4:26 Jurgen Klopp was pleased with his side’s derby mentality, inspite of the lack of fans, during the goalless draw against Everton on Sunday Jurgen Klopp was pleased with his side’s derby mentality, inspite of the lack of fans, during the goalless draw against Everton on Sunday

Despite a reluctance to go over where the club might turn to bolster amid an uncertain picture within the next transfer window, Klopp is certain of just one thing – there is no shortage of young talent on the club’s books.

Teenage trio Neco Williams, Curtis Jones and Sepp van den Berg are among the contingent of young players respected within the club who all featured during the club’s League Cup campaign earlier in the day this season.

Neco Williams continues to be to make his Premier League debut

“They impress every day,” that he beams. “If I say today the future is bright then maybe it is a bit too much pressure on the boys and I don’t want to do that but it looks really promising what the boys offer.”

“The longer we can train together with them, without interruption from games like the last four weeks, the better it is for them. They have made big steps but there are still a few to come.”

A victory against Palace on Wednesday would move Liverpool one step of progress in their development, but don’t expect Klopp to be satisfied as he plans how to maintain their success.