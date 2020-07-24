Junk food TV adverts will be BANNED before the 9pm watershed

Television adverts for junk food are set to be banned before the 9pm watershed as part of Boris Johnson’s war on obesity.

The Prime Minister is set to unveil a new anti-obesity strategy next week after being warned that his weight may have contributed to his brush with death when he contracted coronavirus this year.

Retail and advertising executives have been told the plans will include a ban on TV ads for junk food such as burgers and chocolate before 9pm, according to the Financial Times. A ban on online adverts is also expected, as are restrictions on buy-one-get-one-free supermarket deals.

But the industry hit back at the plans, sayingthe move was not necessary.

Stephen Woodford, chief executive of the Advertising Association, said the UK already had the ‘the strictest rules in the world on advertising’ high fat and salty foods.

‘They limit exposure of the under 16s to advertising, so particularly when it affects children they are seeing much less advertising from this sort of food,’ he told Times Radio.

‘Actually the evidence is pretty weak for the direct connection between advertising and obesity levels. When you look around the world … (marketing agency) McKinsey did a huge study that looked at all the different factors (and) I think it was 14th on the list of factors that affects obesity levels both in children and adults.

‘There are many more effective measures to control obesity and to reduce obesity.

‘It’s quite easy to call for something that is the most visible to be reduced or restricted – it is already heavily restricted and further restrictions won’t do the trick.’

Mr Johnson has previously spoken out against curbs on junk food. In 2006, as celebrity chef Jamie Oliver campaigned on improving school meals, he said: ‘If I was in charge I would get rid of Jamie Oliver and tell people to eat what they like.’

But an anti-obesity campaigner suggested his own brush with coronavirus – said to be more serious for overweight sufferers – had changed his mind.

Tam Fry, of the National Obesity Forum, told the BBC’s Today Programme: ‘I think his experience in St Thomas’s Hospital was a real game changer and I believe this was the reason why he has suddenly become so involved in curing obesity.

‘He knows full well his weight was a great problem when they came to treat him.’

The Prime Minister has ruled out introducing new ‘sin taxes’ such as the sugar tax on soft drinks. But he is considering new labelling laws designed to make it much easier for people to avoid products that are high in fat and salt.

Mr Johnson is also expected to launch a major drive to encourage people to walk and cycle, with millions poured into building new bike lanes.

Obesity is a major risk factor in coronavirus patients, with the overweight much more likely to need hospital treatment or even die. Diabetes is also known to be a major risk.

The Prime Minister, who is now on a diet, is said to have been shocked that his own 17-stone weight may have put him in intensive care when he contracted Covid-19.

He is said to be ‘obsessed’ with the issue, telling aides: ‘It’s all right for you thinnies.’ The PM, who was previously sceptical of ‘nanny state’ interventions on obesity, has now ruled that a war on weight must be launched this summer to help people slim down before a possible second wave of the virus this winter.

Last month he said: ‘We will be happier, fitter and more resistant to diseases like Covid if we can tackle obesity.’

But any move is likely to be controversial – and would deal a serious blow to commercial broadcasters already hit by a dramatic fall in revenue this year as a result of the recession sparked by the lockdown.

Downing Street declined to comment last night.