June’s Strawberry Moon, and other full moon dates for 2020

This 12 months, the evening of the Wolf Moon additionally noticed a penumbral lunar eclipse happen. This kind of eclipse is continuously mistaken for a standard full moon and happens when the Moon strikes by way of the outer, fainter a part of the Earth’s shadow.

When? January 10

February: Snow Moon

The Snow Moon is called after the chilly white stuff as a result of traditionally it is all the time been the snowiest month in America. It’s additionally historically known as the Hunger Moon, as a result of looking was very tough in snowy situations.

When? February 9

March: Worm Moon

As temperatures heat, earthworm casts start to look and birds start discovering meals. It additionally has a number of other names together with the Sap Moon, Crow Moon and Crust Moon, whereas its Anglo Saxon title is the Lenten Moon.

This 12 months’s Worm Moon was additionally a tremendous full moon, showing as much as 30 per cent brighter and 14 per cent larger to the human eye.

This full moon graces our skies in the identical month because the Spring Equinox, which falls on March 20 this 12 months, and additionally the micro new moon, which takes place on March 24 and sees the brand new moon at its furthest level from the Earth throughout its orbit.

When? March 9

April: Pink Moon

April’s full moon is named the Pink Moon, however do not be fooled into considering it should flip pink. It’s really named after pink wildflowers, which seem in North America in early spring.

It is also referred to as the Egg Moon, as a consequence of spring egg-laying season. Some coastal tribes referred to it as Fish Moon as a result of it appeared similtaneously the shad swimming upstream.

This full moon is vital as a result of it’s used to repair the date of Easter, which is all the time the Sunday after the primary full moon following the spring equinox. This 12 months, that moon appeared on Thursday April 8, which suggests Easter Sunday fell 4 days later, on Sunday April 12.

The Pink Moon seems throughout the identical month because the Lyrid meteor bathe and in 2020, it was additionally the second tremendous full moon of the 12 months.

When? April 8

May: Flower Moon

Spring has formally sprung by the point May arrives, and flowers and vibrant blooms dot the panorama.

This full moon is also referred to as Corn Planting Moon, as crops are sown in time for harvest, or Milk Moon, as May was beforehand often known as the “Month of Three Milkings”.

When? May 7

Total lunar eclipses

A complete lunar eclipse, in any other case identified as a ‘blood moon’, happens when the Moon strikes into the Earth’s shadow. At the gap of the Moon, this shadow seems just like the bull’s eye on the centre of a dartboard.

The umbral shadow slowly creeps throughout the Moon’s disc till it engulfs it fully. You may assume the Moon would disappear from view at this level however that is usually not the case. The Earth’s ambiance acts like a lens, refracting or bending the Sun’s pink mild to infill the in any other case darkish umbra. This ends in the Moon’s typical vibrant white hue reworking right into a deep blood orange.

Space followers will do not forget that the final whole lunar eclipse graced our skies on January 21, 2019. In whole the celestial spectacle – which was additionally a full moon and a supermoon – lasted 5 hours, 11 minutes and 33 seconds, with its most totality peaking at 5:12am.

While the following whole lunar eclipse is just not set to happen within the UK till May 16, 2022, three prenumbral lunar eclipses will happen this 12 months on January 10, June 5 and July 5.

This kind of eclipse takes place when the Moon strikes by way of the outer a part of the Earth’s shadow, also referred to as the penumbra, inflicting a slight darkening of the lunar floor. Therefore, it is simply mistaken for a standard full moon and not like a complete lunar eclipse, it may be tough to note or observe.

Once in a blue moon

Does this well-known phrase have something to do with the Moon? Well, sure it does. We use it to check with one thing taking place very not often and a blue moon is a uncommon prevalence.

A month-to-month blue moon is the title given to a second full moon that happens in a single calendar month and this usually happens solely as soon as each two to 3 years. In 2020, the Hunter’s Moon on October 31 may even be a blue moon as a result of it’s the second full moon to happen in October.

A seasonal blue moon describes the third of 4 full moons to happen in an astronomical season. In 2019, May’s Flower Moon was a seasonal blue moon.

There’s plenty of other moons, too – what number of are you aware?

Full moon: We all know what these are. They come round each month and mild up the sky at evening.

New moon: Sometimes identified because the invisible part, because it usually cannot be seen within the sky. It’s when the Sun and Moon are aligned, with the Sun and Earth on reverse sides of the Moon. As a consequence, the facet of the Moon that faces the Earth is left in full darkness.

Black moon: Most consultants agree that this refers back to the second new moon in a calendar month, whereas some use the time period to explain the third new moon in a season of 4 new moons. The final black moon befell on August 30, 2019, which was additionally a brilliant new moon, and the following one is ready to happen on August 19, 2020.

Blood moon: Also often known as a whole lunar eclipse. It’s when the shadow of Earth casts a reddish glow on the moon, the results of a uncommon mixture of an eclipse with the closest full moon of the 12 months. There was one within the UK in January 2019, with the following one set to be seen over South America, North America and elements of Europe and Africa on May 16, 2022. Space followers within the UK will not have the ability to see each part of this eclipse, however ought to have the ability to see it at totality when the Moon seems with a reddish-orange glow.

What is a supermoon?

Ever regarded up on the evening sky to see a full moon so shut you might virtually contact it? Well you have most likely noticed a supermoon.

The spectacular sight occurs when a full moon is on the level in its orbit that brings it closest to Earth. To us Earth-lings, it seems as much as 30 per cent brighter and 14 per cent larger.