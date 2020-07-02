June jobs report: America’s job market is starting to recover. But don’t hold your breath

While the expected improvement is certainly very good news, America would still be down 16.6 million jobs since February — even after two consecutive record months of job growth.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the June jobs report at 8:30 am ET on Thursday. (The traditional Friday release day coincides with the Independence Day holiday.)

On Wednesday, the ADP employment report showed 2.4 million private payroll jobs were added in June, significantly less than the 3 million jobs economists had expected. The hospitality and leisure sector added the absolute most jobs.

At once, the May numbers were revised significantly: ADP now says 3.1 million jobs were added in May, following the initial report showed a 2.8 million drop in positions. That is a revision of more than 5 million jobs, and it should give the lower-than-expected June number some perspective.

While the ADP and BLS numbers are derived from different surveys, the former is considered an indicator ahead of the government’s jobs report.

America’s job market, even as it improves, is being pummeled by way of a number of facets that are in opposition to each other.

Businesses are reopening, which is best for the labor market, and government stimulus as such the Paycheck Protection Program are helping, too, said Erica Groshen, a senior labor economics adviser at the Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations.

At the same time, the pandemic recession still has some industries in a choke hold, and rising Covid-19 infections are threatening to put a stop to the reopening.

Simultaneously with Thursday’s BLS report, the Labor Department will publish its weekly jobless claims report

Another 1.4 million first-time claims for unemployment benefits are expected for the week ending June 27. Continued claims, which count workers who filed for benefits at least fourteen days in a row, are required to be 19 million — half of a million significantly less than in the last week.

the closest to real-time data economists can get in this turbulent time, and it’s been The Labor Department’s weekly report isthe closest to real-time data economists can get in this turbulent time, and it’s been telling the same story for weeks : Things are improving, but at a slower pace than economists hoped.

What the information is really telling us

The amount of unemployed people and workers filing for benefits remains staggeringly high. And the statistics don’t even tell the whole story.

“About a quarter of the workforce is still either unemployed, had their hours reduced, or had their pay cut,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s, in a note.

“How hard can it be to figure out whether a person is employed or unemployed? Turns out, it can be hard,” the BLS wrote in a blog post earlier this week.

During the pandemic, lots of people whose workplaces shut down were counted as employed but absent, when in fact they had lost their jobs — hopefully only temporarily — due to the lockdown. The BLS estimates an impressive 4.9 million workers were misclassified in May.

So economists and laypeople alike will have to take Thursday’s unemployment rate with a grain of salt.

When the lockdown began, economists were optimistic that many of those who lost their jobs could be able to return to work quickly as the economy reopened. But now, with reopening schedules on hold in many places, many who hoped to return to work quickly will stay unemployed for longer than expected.

“Containing the virus and supporting the economy are not mutually exclusive,” Zandi said. “In fact, a healthy population is a necessary condition for a strong economy.”