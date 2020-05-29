June Brexit summit on cards as talks head for deadlock | Politics

Brexit talks are heading in the direction of deadlock as senior advisers in Brussels and London concede a breakthrough within the closing spherical of talks subsequent week is unlikely.

It means a high-level political summit between Boris Johnson and the European fee president, Ursula von der Leyen, in the midst of June is now virtually sure as talks amongst officers on a commerce deal and the long run relationship hit the buffers.

At a London seminar on Friday, Barnier’s senior adviser, Stefaan de Rynck, revealed he thought there was little probability of a deal on fishing being agreed by the 30 June deadline.

Missing this deadline is important as this was one of many situations set out within the political relationship as essential earlier than a wider free commerce deal could be secured.

“I would be surprised if we get to an agreement by the end of June, but it is not excluded, but it is a tall order clearly because we are nearly June,” De Rynck instructed the webinar on the Institute for Government on Friday.

This chimes with the outlook of the UK: this week the UK’s chief negotiator, David Frost, instructed a choose committee that he was “beginning to think we might not make it by 30 June”.

The deadline was constructed into the political declaration as an aspiration however the EU has insisted that there have to be an overview settlement in place earlier than a wider free commerce deal could be secured.

The UK has a one-off proper to request an extension to the transition interval to offer a deal extra time however Johnson has repeatedly stated he is not going to do that.

Some consider this can result in a last-minute slender commerce deal in October or November, however De Rynck stated this might nonetheless imply “disruption” on 1 January, warning automotive producers they must restart their no-deal planning.

De Rynck stated the EU was happy with the “positive” developments on the Northern Ireland protocol relating to checks and that Michael Gove’s command paper on the topic would now “unlock the process”. But he stated the EU and companies wanted to see extra “operational detail”.

As each side put together for talks subsequent week, they acknowledge elementary disagreements on state support, governance and a degree taking part in area in work and environmental requirements, but in addition round issues such as knowledge sharing and free motion.

De Rynck stated the UK had continued its “have your cake and eat it” strategy, looking for advantages of the free market with out compromise; wanting free motion for staff within the providers sector, for instance, whereas on the similar time closing borders to EU residents within the UK.

Barnier lately warned the strategy would falter as a result of “you can’t dance at the same time at two wedding parties”.

De Rynck revealed the EU was stunned to listen to within the final spherical of talks, that the UK wished to continued real-time entry to passenger data inside the Schengen space however wished to “deviate” from legally binding points such as privateness.

He additionally pushed again in opposition to strategies that Barnier want to be extra versatile in talks however was hidebound by EU leaders’ mandate.

“I don’t think there’s any appetite on the EU side to revise the mandate,” he stated, mentioning it was solely agreed in February after a prolonged session course of.