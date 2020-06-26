June 26 is International Day in Support of Victims of Torture – Panorama

Rehabilitation centers and human rights organizations all over the world celebrate the UN’s International Day in Support of Victims of Torture on June 26 each year. The day serves as a reminder to people that torture is a crime. This event gives everyone an opportunity to unite and voice their opinions against human torture.

Organizations, such as the International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims and Amnesty International, have played a dynamic role in organizing events around the world to advertise the day. Activities may include: photo exhibitions; the distribution of posters as well as other material to enhance people’s awareness of dilemmas related to human torture; and television ads.

On June 26, 1987, the Convention against Torture came into force. It was an important step in the method of globalizing human rights and acknowledging that torture and inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment should really be universally illegal. In 1997 the United Nations General Assembly made a decision to mark this historic date and designated June 26 each year since the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture.

The first International Day in Support of Victims of Torture was held on June 26, 1998. It was per day when the United Nations appealed to all governments and members of civil society to do this to defeat torture and torturers every where. That same year marked the 50th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which proclaims that “no one shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.”