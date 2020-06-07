June 22 plan reported for reopening of England’s pubs and restaurants

Pubs in England could reopen again two weeks prior to when planned on 22 June, according to reports.

Ministers hope to accelerate the timetable in an attempt to prevent up to 3.5 million workers in the hospitality sector losing their jobs, it is claimed.

Under the current schedule, bars, hotels and restaurants are as a result of stay shut until July at the initial – even though they can serve customers outside their premises.

However an organization of ministers including chancellor Rishi Sunak are reported to be looking at methods to help pubs to reopen using beer gardens, terraces and marquees.





The Financial Times, which claimed to own confirmation of the plans from three Whitehall officials, reported that the ministers were calling themselves the “Save Summer Six”.

Mr Sunak is reported to be in favour of a complete reopening of pubs and restaurants before 4 July, with social distancing rules in place.

However trade association UK Hospitality has warned that pubs and other organizations would not have the ability to operate profitably if the two-metre rule had to be observed.

Boris Johnson is considered to have asked business secretary Alok Sharma to make the case for cutting the UK’s social distancing rule to 1 metre.

Meanwhile Robert Jenrick, housing and town secretary, is reviewing planning rules to create it easier for pubs and bars to use outdoor areas, it really is claimed.

The other ministers in the group are reported to be cabinet office minister Michael Gove, transport secretary Grant Shapps, and culture secretary Oliver Dowden.

It comes after industry bosses warned that as much as 15,000 pubs might be forced to permanently close if they are forced to wait until September to emerge from lockdown.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, also warned the sector could be facing a “double hit” if the general public continue to avoid busy social hubs.

“I am very, very worried about the sector,” she said. “There are going to be much fewer people inside our pubs and that is part of the reality going forward.”