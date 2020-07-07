June 2020 was ‘tornado drought,’ fewest number of US twisters in nearly 70 years, forecasters say

“While severe weather reports were closer to normal in June, the tornado drought continued for another record breaking month,” the SPC said on Twitter.

In terms of preliminary tornadoes, the SPC said there have been only 50 reported last month, which was the fewest number since 1952.

“This number could go up once official storm data is published, but it likely will not exceed the 63 total tornadoes from June 1988,” the agency said.

For those tornadoes that did form, there was only one tornado in June that was a significant twister of EF2 size or greater.

According to the SPC, that was the fewest for the month of June in recorded history since 1950.

Evan Bentley, a severe weather meteorologist at the SPC, said on Twitter that there were more tornadoes on April 12-13, 2020, 140, than for several of May and June 2020, 115.

“Back-to-back months with the fewest tornado watches on record and the fewest sig (significant) tors on record. That is an incredible tornado drought,” he tweeted.

Overall, forecasters said that there have been 4,044 preliminary severe weather reports last month, which was below the 2010-2019 average of 4,940 reports.

The one notable event that happened in June was a rare derecho, which tracked from eastern Utah to North Dakota and led to the absolute most 75-plus mph gusts of wind in each day since at the very least 2004.

Tornado activity is most probably when strong low-pressure systems pull warmer and moist Gulf of Mexico air into the middle of the united states.

That, plus the right placement of the jetstream, can cause severe weather outbreaks in the Plains and the Southeast. Those patterns to create severe weather outbreaks didn’t happen in May or June.

On average, around 1,200 tornadoes are reported in the U.S. every year, significantly more than any country in the planet.

Tornadoes kill about 60 people per year typically, mostly from flying or falling debris. But the specific number may differ from single digits to hundreds, according to the SPC.

