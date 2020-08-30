Jumper Windows 10 Laptop 13.3” EZbook X3 Pro 8GB RAM 128GB ROM Full HD IPS Display Slim Laptop Computer with Backlit Keyboard, Support 1TB M.2 SSD Slot and 128GB TF Card Expansion



Product Description

Reliable performance for every day



The lightweight laptop that keeps up with your fast-paced lifestyle.

Jumper Laptop is designed to meet the diverse needs of today user community.

Windows 10 system, compatible with various office software and learning software, is an excellent productivity tool.

Powerful and affordable enough for your busiest days, this PC features an Intel processor and reliable flash-based storage at a great value.

Package Contents:

1 x Jumper Laptop

1 x Power Adapter

1 x User Manual

Easy to Add More Storage



8G RAM +128GB ROM, make full use of the potential of the laptop. Don’t worry about running out of storage space.

Support 128GB TF card expansion.

M.2 (SATA3) SSD expansion support 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB.

not include card

TF card size :15*11*1mm

SSD card size : 22*80mm

Backlit Keyboard



Work comfortably in any environment with the convenience of a backlit keyboard.

Ergonomic large keycaps provide a comfortable typing experience, the full-size keyboard input is easier and more accurate.

Because of its high scratch resistance and abrasion resistance, its elegant surface is still like new.

Smooth touch and convenient operation with large trackpad.

Ultra Slim Bezel, Unbounded Vision

13.3inch 1920×1080 resolution FHD IPS screen, bring clear delicate picture and high color saturation.

The 178-degree viewing angle can effectively reduce glare and give you a more comfortable visual enjoyment! Relax Your Eyes.

Take Anywhere Portability

With all metal desgin, provide the best protection for the screen. Thin 18.2mm profile and overall weight of just 1.3kg.

It easily slips into your backpack or small bag so you can get schoolwork done or create content wherever you are.

Designed for effortless mobility, it’s your take-anywhere companion that’s always ready to go wherever your day takes you!

Blazing Fast Connectivity, Enjoy the Network

Laptop built in Internal Dual band 2.4G+5G wifi, lets you connect，download, and upload content with more stable and faster the speeds than a traditional laptop, stay ahead of school assignments and business markets.

Bluetooth 4.2 makes it easy to share content or collaborate with friends.

Enough for Your Daily Usage



Up to about 6 hours of battery life.

Built-in 5000mAh lithium polymer high-performance battery, long-lasting battery life, full of power, full enjoyment of the continuous experience, whether you are on the road or at home, you can use anytime, anywhere.

Battery life may vary depending on usage type and environmental conditions.

【8GB RAM & 128GB ROM】8GB smoothly run your photos and video-editing applications.128GB Storage Capacity Provides room to store pictures, videos, music and more. External memory: Supports up to 128GB TF Card , and M.2 SSD 1TB Expansion

【Windows 10 Home OS】Offers more powerful performance, brings you more smooth and wonderful user experience.Powered by Intel Gemini Lake N4100 Quad Core processor, offers you smooth operation and stable multitasking experience.

【13.3 inch FHD IPS Screen】 Offers 1920 x 1080 Resolution good experience for watching videos and browsing the Web. It allows you to capture memorable moments and boasts impressive high-quality images.

【Ultra Slim & Stylish】The Laptop Computer is Ultra Slim, absolutely perfect for your daily requirement! Included at home,in the office, the coffee shop or on the move! You could enjoy the pleasure of program starting, web browsing and switch on business office and daily entertainment.

【12 Months Warranty】Jumper is committed to Notebooks, Laptops and Tablets research and production for 22 years.We have the upmost confidence in our product range of Laptops and Notebooks. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions. And please read the user manual carefully.